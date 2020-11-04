2000 flashback: Beavers keep pace

Chad Johnson beat Chidi Iwuoma to the ball for a 33-yard catch and then took a Smith pass to the California 18 when his defender fell down. McCall dashed to the 6 and Simonton finished the drive two plays later with a 6-yard run to make it 21-12.

The Beavers were right back in business when cornerback Keith Heyward-Johnson sealed off his receiver on the sideline and picked off a Boller pass at the California 45. On the next play Smith found Prescott in the clear and Prescott raced to the six before being pulled down by the facemask at the 6. The personal foul put the ball at the 3 and McCall took it in three plays later.

It looked as if OSU had the game in hand when Ryan Cesca tacked on a 32-yard field goal to give the Beavers a 31-12 lead with 2:35 left, but Cal had other plans. Boller hit Chase Lyman for a 30-yard score on a third-and-10 play with just 16 seconds left to keep the Bears within striking distance.

The Beavers began with a bang, taking a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game when Simonton ran left through a big hole and raced 64 yards down the sideline before a Cal defender angled in to haul him down at the 2. Simonton took it in the next play.