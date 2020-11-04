2000 flashback: Beavers keep pace

BERKELEY, Calif. — This one almost made for quite a fish story.
Years from now, players on the Oregon State football team could have taken a seat with their kids and told them the tale of the big one that got away.
Instead, the Beavers can tell the story of the season that they became the first team in OSU history to go 8-1 after nine games.
The Beavers fended off California 38-32 on Saturday afternoon before 36,000 at Memorial Stadium.
Beavers coach Dennis Erickson wasn't impressed with the performance. The Beavers were penalized nine times for 94 yards, including an unsportsmanlike-conduct call that nullified a run to the California 3 and eventually resulted in a missed field goal after the Golden Bears had cut the lead to 31-22 early in the third.
"I don't think we played well," Erickson said. "We played well in the first half, then we let them score at the end of the first half (and) that gave them momentum. I'm happy with getting the eighth win, but we played pretty dumb out there and let them stay in it. Someday we're going to learn, but I hope it doesn't cost us a game."
The Beavers took a 38-29 lead with 6:06 left in the game when Patrick McCall ran left, then broke through an opening cleared by right tackle Mitch White, who pulled in front of the running back. McCall outran the Cal defenders down the sideline for the score.
The drive, which went 84 yards on eight plays, looked to be ill-fated a few times.
There was the second play, when Smith saw the ball pop out of his hands but watched it come to tight end Bennie Johnson, who rumbled nein yards for a first down. There was the holding call that set the Beavers back to a first-and-22 at their 39. Smith took some of the yardage back with a 13-yard pass to T.J. Houshmandzadeh, then all of it with a 21-yard scramble to set up McCall's score.
Cal cut it to six with 1:44 to go on Mark-Christian Jensen's 40-yard field goal. The Bears tried to trick the Beavers into coming up close for an onside kick and then blooped one short, but Houshmandzadeh caught it and OSU ran the time out.
"Cal was very smart kicking that field goal, because it was fourth-and-15, all you've got to do is get the onside kick and score, and they win the football game,'` Erickson said. "So that was a smart move by them. Fortunately, we got it this time."
The Beavers rolled up 524 total yards of offense to Cal's 349.
"Stats are really kind of … you just don't know,'` Erickson said. "I thought we dominated the first half but they came back (and) played well in the second half."
Ken Simonton rushed for 125 yards with three touchdowns before taking himself out of the game when he aggravated some muscle pulls he had suffered earlier in the season. McCall picked up the slack with 116 yards on 17 carries.
"We have all the confidence in the world with Patrick," Smith said. "Our offensive line played very well for us against one of the best defensive lines out there."
Smith completed just 11 passes but gained 317 yards on those throws and had two 100-yard receivers in Robert Prescott and Houshmandzadeh, both with 109 yards. Chad Johnson finished with 90 yards.
Smith was able to run up the yardage despite a heavy rush all day from the Cal defense.
"They blitz or sometimes they fake blitz and you just don't know when they are going to come or not,'` he said. "So it created some confusion that way, and then there's just constant pressure any time you got guys like that, they're going to be coming. But I thought it left them vulnerable to some big plays and we had some short passes turned into big plays."
The Beavers watched as a 31-19 halftime lead was all but erased by the Golden Bears. After a field goal had cut it to 31-22 in the third, Cal quarterback Kyle Boller hit wide receiver Derek Swafford with a middle screen from the Bears' 19. Swafford broke out of the clutches of one defender and then followed his blockers as they mowed down several Beavers. Swafford broke into the clear and sprinted in for the 81-yard score with 9:43 left.
The Beavers pulled away from a two-point lead in the second quarter with three quick scores.
Chad Johnson beat Chidi Iwuoma to the ball for a 33-yard catch and then took a Smith pass to the California 18 when his defender fell down. McCall dashed to the 6 and Simonton finished the drive two plays later with a 6-yard run to make it 21-12.
The Beavers were right back in business when cornerback Keith Heyward-Johnson sealed off his receiver on the sideline and picked off a Boller pass at the California 45. On the next play Smith found Prescott in the clear and Prescott raced to the six before being pulled down by the facemask at the 6. The personal foul put the ball at the 3 and McCall took it in three plays later.
It looked as if OSU had the game in hand when Ryan Cesca tacked on a 32-yard field goal to give the Beavers a 31-12 lead with 2:35 left, but Cal had other plans. Boller hit Chase Lyman for a 30-yard score on a third-and-10 play with just 16 seconds left to keep the Bears within striking distance.
The Beavers began with a bang, taking a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game when Simonton ran left through a big hole and raced 64 yards down the sideline before a Cal defender angled in to haul him down at the 2. Simonton took it in the next play.
Oregon State made it 14-0 on its next possession on a seven play, 62-yard drive. Smith dropped back to pass and spotted Houshmandzadeh streaking across the middle of the field. Smith flung the ball just as defensive end Andre Carter crashed into him and Houshmandzadeh made the grab for a 37-yard gain. Simonton then darted 17 yards to the Cal 9. Houshmandzadeh was hit early on a pass attempt on a third down play to keep the drive alive and Simonton charged in from the 4.
Simonton had 119 yards on 13 carries in the first half.
The Golden Bears didn't fold, however. California strung together 12 straight points on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Boller to Chad Heydorff, a safety when the ball was snapped over OSU punter Mike Fessler's reach and out of the end zone and a 23-yard field goal by Jensen.
