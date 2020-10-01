2000 flashback: Beavers no longer play possum for USC

You don’t need to be a longtime Beavers fan to truly appreciate what a cathartic moment it was when Simonton broke free down the left sideline for the touchdown that finally, finally slew the curse of the Trojans.

“I couldn’t be prouder of a team,” OSU coach Dennis Erickson said, his hair, face and tan coaching shirt almost completely drenched with sweat. “This is one of the greatest I’ve ever been involved with in my life.

“You don’t beat somebody you haven’t beaten in (33) years as a program and not have it be (one of) the biggest wins you’ve ever been involved with. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around some pretty good wins but this one is right up there with any of them.”

“We just did what we had to do to win. What a win for this program and these players. And I don’t say this enough; I’ve got the greatest staff in the country. We’ve been through a lot of things together.

“When they have guys like that, who coach like they do, you’ve got a chance to win every ballgame. They’re the ones responsible.”