2000 flashback: Beavers no longer play possum for USC

My, oh my.
What in the name of the thunder-footed Mike Haggard is going on here?
How unbelievably have things changed in the Pacific-10 Conference, the one-time exclusive property of the University of Southern California?
You know, Tailback U., the place with all the Heismans, the one-hit wonder band, tight-sweatered cheerleaders, the white horse and the signature uniforms that practically reek of tradition, arrogance and haughtiness?
On Saturday, mighty USC was outrushed by a possum.
On Saturday, the better team — the one that knew all week that it would prevail — wore black and orange, not cardinal and gold.
Beavers 31, Trojans 21.
Another of the hated moneys that we in the newspaper business have written so much about over the decades was convincingly bucked into oblivion. When Ken Simonton scooted into the south end zone with 58 seconds remaining for the clinching touchdown, 33 years of bad karma instantly evaporated into the humid, electric September night.
Beavers 31, Trojans 21.
Let’s all say a heartfelt so long to the Giant Killers, those wonderful crew-cut boys of ’67 whose legendary 3-0 victory over O.J.’s Trojans helped sustain the meager hopes and dreams of forlorn Beaver Believers through 33 straight years and 26 consecutive drubbings administered by the Trojans.
It’s not that we don’t appreciate what you did, because we do. It’s just that now we’ve got some new history to chronicle, some new Beaver greats to keep track of.
“We believed in ourselves and it looked like a lot of fans out there believed in us,” said OSU center Chris Gibson, one of the big bosses up front who enabled Simonton to punish the Trojans for 234 yards — the second most ever allowed by USC in its storied 108-year history — and three touchdowns.
“They came in here expecting to win. They’d been doing it for 26 years. But today they came in and we whipped ‘em.”
Welcome to the New World Order.
•••
What in the name of the celebrated Skip Vanderbundt is going on here?
Linebackers Richard Seigler and Nick Barnett, the first two Beavers to escape the postgame, orange-tinged maelstrom on the Reser Stadium turf, boogied into the media room with smiles stretching from Corvallis to Lakeview and innocently wondered what all the fuss was about.
After all, they’d never been on a losing OSU team in their lives. They’d never stood glumly on the sidelines during one of those 2-9, 1-10 or 0-11 disasters that so personified Beaver football for so many years.
“We knew on Tuesday we were going to win,” Seigler said. “We never felt we were going to lose. We came in here ready to play Oregon State football, to try to dominate.”
Seigler did his part with a team-best nine tackles Barnett had five, keying a defensive performance that had the Ol’ Pumpkin, Dee Andros himself, near tears in the press box.
Seigler also had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for woofing at Trojans quarterback Carson Palmer after Terrence Carroll’s Kenny Wheaton-esque interception that stopped a Trojan drive at the OSU 10. Yes, it was ill-timed, but it also helped hammer home the point that OSU’s era as USC’s favorite patsy was over.
Scoreboard, baby.
“They came in and tried to intimidate us,” Seigler said. “That’s not going to happen here. The Beavers are alive and rolling.
“Today, the fans came out and supported us,” to the tune of a sellout throng of 33,775 that shouted itself hoarse for the entire four quarters. “Our fans let them know they were coming into the wrong house.
“It was nice to see the smiles on their faces and it’s just going to continue.”
•••
What in the name of Steve Preece, Jon Sandstrom and Jess Lewis is going on here?
You don’t need to be a longtime Beavers fan to truly appreciate what a cathartic moment it was when Simonton broke free down the left sideline for the touchdown that finally, finally slew the curse of the Trojans.
“I couldn’t be prouder of a team,” OSU coach Dennis Erickson said, his hair, face and tan coaching shirt almost completely drenched with sweat. “This is one of the greatest I’ve ever been involved with in my life.
“You don’t beat somebody you haven’t beaten in (33) years as a program and not have it be (one of) the biggest wins you’ve ever been involved with. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around some pretty good wins but this one is right up there with any of them.”
“We just did what we had to do to win. What a win for this program and these players. And I don’t say this enough; I’ve got the greatest staff in the country. We’ve been through a lot of things together.
“When they have guys like that, who coach like they do, you’ve got a chance to win every ballgame. They’re the ones responsible.”
On this day, the Beavers out-USCed USC. They relentlessly pounded the Trojans for 218 yards on the ground, and even that’s a misleadingly low total because it includes sacks and the 14 yards Mike Fessler lost by flubbing a late punt snap and briefly giving USC new life.
They held USC to 63 rushing yards — a quarter’s worth of work for O.J., Charles White or Marcus Allen in the old days — for the entire game. Tailback Sultan McCullough was driven to the sidelines with a bad ankle; fullback Petros Papadakis was zinged into the ozone on a helmet-on-helmet stuff job at the goal line early in the third quarter.
“It’s as physical as we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Erickson said.
Added Gibson: “I don’t know what the stats were, but I’m sure that Ken had way more yardage than any of their guys did, and I’m sure we rushed for a lot more yards than they did.
“We did a good job blocking. To know that Ken had more yards against USC than any back in history, that’s got to give you a sense of pride as an offensive lineman because he’s not out there by himself,” a point that Simonton always makes a point of pointing out.
“He makes a lot of great plays on his own out of stuff that looks like it might not be so good, but still, we’re out there blocking for him and to be a part of that is amazing.”
Former Gazette-Times sports reporter Brooks Hatch covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!