2000 flashback: Beavers' rally falls short

The Beavers finished with 474 total yards, 314 through the air.

OSU took a 21-20 lead in the third quarter, but watched as the Huskies rolled down the field and scored on a 1-yard blast by Rich Alexis. OSU defensive tackle Eric Manning was ejected for a personal foul on the play.

The Huskies went for two but Keith Heyward-Johnson scooped up a fumble and raced 96 yards to give the Beavers two points and make it 26-23.

The Huskies seemed to have the game wrapped up when quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo charged in from the 4, reaching the ball over the goal line to make it 33-23 with 8:23 to play.

But the Beavers had an answer. On third and 10 from their 20, Smith stumbled on his way back to throw, lost his shoe, caught his balance and heaved a perfect pass to Chad Johnson, who made the catch in stride and scored an 80-yard TD with 7:22 left.

The Beavers needed a stop.

Despite giving up 504 yards for the game, they got one. Running back Paul Arnold ran for 12 yards on first down but UW could manage just four yards after that and Tuiasosopo was forced out of the pocket on third down, his pass falling incomplete.

That set up the Beavers’ last-gasp drive.

“I learned that we had a chance to fold and we didn’t,” Erickson said. “Hopefully we’re at a point in our program where we can win on the road. Moral victories are for five years ago.”

Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.

