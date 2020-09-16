2000 flashback: Chad Johnson steps in to Oregon State's depleted receiving corps

"I couldn't balance it," he said. "In order to play those sports, I had to be able to play the sports and hit the books at the same time. And I couldn't hit the books at the same time to play the sports."

When Johnson graduated in 1996, he could have been headed to play for Steve Spurrier at Florida or Bobby Bowden at Florida State.

While high school teammates Samari Rolle, Terry Cousins and Dwayne Starks went to schools such as Florida State, South Carolina and Miami, Johnson found himself without a Division I letter of intent to sign. In fact, he really didn't have much of any kind of offer to go with.

Rolle, Cousins and Starks have since gone on to the NFL.

"It's affected me a lot because as far as back then, those were the type of people I should have wanted to follow," Johnson said. "They hit the books, they went to big four-year schools. They all were there four years where I should have followed in their footsteps and now they're all in the NFL and I'm still back, playin' around, not handling business when I could have been right where they are at the same point."

Johnson found himself at Langston University in Oklahoma. He wasn't there for long.