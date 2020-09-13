2000 flashback: Erickson leaves a legacy of cheers

That's quite a few years to get acquainted.

"We know each other," Erickson said. "We know what we expect from each other (and) we know what we expect from our players."

Said Smith, who has been with Erickson for his entire career: "I think the biggest thing is we all know what Dennis wants. We all know what he expects and, in turn, he knows that what we give is going to be our best, hopefully. And do the things that he wants to get done. You can only develop that relationship when you've been with a guy (for years)."

It helps when the coach and his staff are accustomed to winning. Erickson has a 122-45-1 record as a college head coach and has had just one losing season (1987 at WSU). He has won two national titles at Miami and has gone to a bowl game every year since 1988, with the exception of the four seasons he spent with the Seattle Seahawks starting in 1995.