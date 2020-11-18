2000 flashback: OSU dashes UO's Rose dream, awaits its own fate

Both teams struggled with penalties, with 25 hankies flying during the game. Oregon was penalized 12 times for 132 yards and OSU was flagged 13 times for 137 yards.

"I don't know if it was frustration, I think it was just playing hard," OSU receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh said. "It was just playing hard and when you play hard, sometimes you get those penalties just out of aggression. We had a lot of penalties towards the end too. Three (defensive holding) calls in a row, so it's just playing hard and things happen."

The Beavers took a 17-7 lead into halftime on two first-quarter touchdown passes from Smith to Robert Prescott and bumped it to 23-7 with 7:07 left in the third by going 59 yards in six plays. Smith hit tight end Marty Maurer for 16 yards and then went back to Maurer for 10 before hooking up with Prescott over the middle for another 10-yarder to the Oregon 20. From there, Simonton took a handoff, feinted inside and then bounced outside and raced into the end zone, weaving through the last couple of defenders for the score.

"Offensively, we executed, I thought, extremely well," Erickson said. "We only had one turnover which was going to be the real key to this football game. We rushed the ball in the second half extremely well and made some big plays. That was just a great effort."