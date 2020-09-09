2000 flashback: OSU escapes again

The clincher came more than 10 minutes later. The beavers faced fourth-and-1 from the New Mexico 43 with 1:19 remaining. Coach Dennis Erickson had sent Simonton into the line on an earlier fourth-and-1 play, and he was stood up for no gain.

This time, Simonton broke through an opening and outran the defensive backs for a score.

“We just knew we had to get a first down,” Simonton said. “We weren't really expecting a big play and maybe that's why it happened. We just knew we had to get a first down and keep the clock running, and we knew that would have been it.”

Well, not quite.

The Lobos made a last-minute charge down the field and reached the OSU 39 with 20 seconds left. But Keith Heyward-Johnson intercepted UNM quarterback Rudy Caamano.

“We have any more like this and my hair will turn white,” OSU coach Dennis Erickson said. “I haven't gone for it on fourth-and-1 twice in one game.”