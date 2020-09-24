2000 flashback: OSU's defense has Aztecs at a loss

On a day when the Oregon State offense showed signs of life for the first time all season, it was the Beavers’ defense that once again set the tone.
Time and again OSU defensive linemen and linebackers were in the San Diego State backfield, disrupting the flow of the Aztecs’ offense.
Darnell Robinson, Richard Seigler, DeLawrence Grant, Calvin Carlyle, Eric Manning, Ryan Atkinson, Dwan Edwards, LaDairis Jackson and Brian Tulikihihifo all had tackles for a loss, totaling 17 stops for minus-60 yards.
“We played pretty good today,” Manning said. “We worked on making tackles in the backfield this week. Our coaches said, ‘don’t stay on the line, get in the backfield and cause havoc.’
“My brother always told me that if you run to the ball, you never know what happens. You might pick up a fumble, take it to the house or anything.”
Robinson, Seigler and Grant combined on OSU’s five sacks for minus-32 yards. Oregon State forced seven Aztecs turnovers, including two interceptions by Terrence Carroll and two fumble recoveries by Nick Barnett. Twenty-one of the Beavers’ 35 points were scored following turnovers.
“The defense was a key,” coach Dennis Erickson said. “That’s how our football team is, that’s how we are going to be all year. When we play like that on defense, we can play against anybody.”
Said quarterback Jonathan Smith: “This is our third game now and we haven’t scored first in any of them, but we’ve won them all. It’s been the defense keeping us in the game.”
Perhaps most encouraging for the Beavers was the play of two young linebackers, Seigler and Barnett. The two had breakout games Saturday while filling in for injured starters Tevita Moala and James Allen.
Barnett, a sophomore, scored OSU’s second touchdown when he recovered a SDSU fumble in the end zone. Seigler, a redshirt freshman, collected an interception, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
“The linebackers, they played real good today,” Manning, a defensive tackle, said. “We (on the defensive line) made some holes for them to come downhill and they filled those holes and made some plays in the backfield. They’ve been playing real good.
“Our middle is real young, myself, I’m only a sophomore and Seigler’s only a redshirt freshman, so we’re going to be around a little bit longer.”
Said Erickson of Barnett and Seigler: “They’re what we want philosophically in our defensive scheme. When we were at Miami, that’s how we were successful. We had linebackers that weren’t quite as big, but ran real well. Richard and Nick both run extremely well, so we blitz them and take advantage of that speed and that’s what our theory is.”
Erickson’s commitment to speed has paid immediate dividends for OSU. Teams are rarely able to run outside the tackles for significant yardage as Beaver defensive ends use their speed to chase down ball carriers.
The quickness of the D-line and linebackers also makes blitzing more effective as bigger, slower offensive linemen are unable to react fast enough.
“The defensive line dominated all day,” Carroll said. “And the linebackers filled all the holes.”
Andrew Hinkleman was a member of the Corvallis Gazette-Times sports staff in 2000 and pitched in at times on the Oregon State football beat.
