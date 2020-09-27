2000 flashback: Pac-10 season awaits Beavers

Smith was again victimized by the dropsies, including two by tight end Marty Maurer early in the game, but managed to rack up 172 yards on 14 completions.

The semi-breakout game by Smith gave Ken Simonton a day of rest. Simonton was barely able to walk after taking 40 handoffs against Eastern Washington and lugged the ball another 30 times against New Mexico. On Saturday he had a mere 18 attempts for 91 yards.

Antonio Battle and Patrick McCall picked up the slack for Simonton. Battle ran 15 times for 54 yards and McCall added another 34 yards on seven carries and scored the Beavers’ final touchdown.

The Beavers’ next mission, and they really don’t have a choice but to accept it, starts Saturday when they face Southern California at Reser Stadium.

It will be a huge test for a program that is only now learning how to win. Defeating the San Diego States, Fresno States and Georgia Southerns of the football world is just fine and goes a long way to putting a winning record together and securing a bowl berth.

Yet the only way OSU can truly establish itself as a power in the Pacific-10 Conference is to defeat Washington and USC, the traditional winners of the league.