2000 flashback: Pac-10 season awaits Beavers

Mission No. 1 accomplished.
The Oregon State football team played well in just about every area to take a 35-3 win over San Diego State to reach its goal of a perfect nonleague record.
The Beavers did it with fine special teams play. Punter Mike Fessler continued his consistent kicking with a 42.3-yard average on six punts and T.J. Houshmandzadeh darted and dodged to a 48-yard punt return to set up an OSU score just before the half.
The Beavers (3-0) did it with a suffocating defense, which stuffed the Aztecs’ running game and came away with seven turnovers, including a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
San Diego State running back Larry Ned was held to 42 yards on 21 rushes as the Beavers swarmed the Aztecs’ backfield down after down. Oregon State finished with 17 tackles for loss and had an incredible 14 of those by halftime.
Yet the defensive performance really wasn’t a big surprise. A great effort, yes, but the Beavers entered the game second in the NCAA in total defense.
What turned out to be a pleasant surprise for Beavers fans was the arrival of the OSU passing game and a balanced offensive attack.
Jonathan Smith seemed comfortable throwing from the shotgun and it showed. Smith hit a string of passes before tossing a 26-yard touchdown to Chad Johnson, who turned and tumbled back-first into the end zone while hanging on to the ball.
Smith was again victimized by the dropsies, including two by tight end Marty Maurer early in the game, but managed to rack up 172 yards on 14 completions.
The semi-breakout game by Smith gave Ken Simonton a day of rest. Simonton was barely able to walk after taking 40 handoffs against Eastern Washington and lugged the ball another 30 times against New Mexico. On Saturday he had a mere 18 attempts for 91 yards.
Antonio Battle and Patrick McCall picked up the slack for Simonton. Battle ran 15 times for 54 yards and McCall added another 34 yards on seven carries and scored the Beavers’ final touchdown.
The Beavers’ next mission, and they really don’t have a choice but to accept it, starts Saturday when they face Southern California at Reser Stadium.
It will be a huge test for a program that is only now learning how to win. Defeating the San Diego States, Fresno States and Georgia Southerns of the football world is just fine and goes a long way to putting a winning record together and securing a bowl berth.
Yet the only way OSU can truly establish itself as a power in the Pacific-10 Conference is to defeat Washington and USC, the traditional winners of the league.
Win those games and OSU gets the respect of the conference and the nation. Win those games and the Beavers are ranked. Win those games and the Beavers are suddenly candidates for a bowl game in San Diego or Pasadena.
History shows it won’t be easy. The Beavers haven’t defeated USC since the 3-0 victory in 1967 and a 21-20 stunner over the Huskies in Seattle in 1985.
The Beavers really couldn’t ask to play the Trojans at a better time. OSU is coming off by far its best effort of the season and the rest of a bye week. Meanwhile, the Trojans struggled to get past San Jose State on Saturday.
OSU should hold the emotional edge, but Beaver fans saw how quickly that can be erased last season. The Beavers took a 3-0 record to Los Angeles and watched as the Trojans scored on a punt return, a fumble recovery and an interception return to roll out to a 37-7 lead after three quarters and hang on for a 37-29 win.
Are the Beavers ready? If you would have asked me three weeks ago, I would have had a good chuckle. But on Saturday the Beavers did exactly what they needed if they wanted to have any momentum going into the Pac-10 schedule. And they have the Trojans at home.
My gut feeling? The Beavers will take their first step toward accomplishing Mission No. 2.
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
