2000 flashback: Simonton carries OSU to victory

Ken Simonton needed one yard for the first down with 1:18 remaining and the Beavers clinging to a 24-21 lead over USC.
Simonton bounced outside, beat the Trojans defenders to the corner, slipped two tackles and raced 36 yards into the end zone to clinch the victory.
A tailback had just helped OSU end the domination of "Tailback U."
Last year, Oregon State had its first winning season in 28 years. Fans rushed the field as the final seconds ticked off of the Beavers' sixth win of the season, 17-7 over California.
But the Beavers had some unfinished business. Oregon State hadn't defeated Southern California in football since the Giant Killers kept O.J. Simpson out of the end zone in a 3-0 win in 1967.
On Saturday, the Beavers snapped that streak with a 31-21 win in front of a sellout crowd of 33,775 at Reser Stadium. Once again, fans mobbed the turf.
"To beat a program like that, and the tradition, all the things, the horse and the Rose Bowls and the national championships says a lot about this program and hopefully the direction it's going now," OSU coach Dennis Erickson said.
The Beavers won by holding the Trojans to 63 yards rushing, intercepting USC quarterback Carson Palmer three times and running the ball successfully.
And they did it with Simonton. The OSU running back rushed for 234 yards on 37 carries, the second-most ever against USC. Simonton finished with three touchdowns, the last coming after USC had scored to cut the OSU lead to 24-21 with just over two minutes remaining.
The Trojans tried an on-side kick, but Patrick McCall covered the ball at the USC 45. Two Simonton runs put the ball at the 36 with 1:18 left. That's when Simonton broke the big play.
"When Kenny's in the game, or any of our running backs for that matter, it's just like you really want him to do good, so you want to block as good as you can, because you want him to have so much success," OSU center Chris Gibson said. "He's such a good back that if you give him a little bit of room, he's going to break and make big plays like that last play of the game. We just were looking for a first down, he went in and scored."
It was the type of game that Erickson expects out of his team, particularly with the passing attack still getting situated. The Beavers finished with 218 yards on the ground.
"We thought we had to had to run the football and set up the pass and we did," Erickson said. "Kenny ran great and we blocked extremely well and we were able to throw it sufficiently to make some things happen and get some first downs, but that's the kind of personality we are as a football team right now."
That personality includes a very fast, hard-hitting defense which stopped the USC running game and came away with four turnovers. The Beavers lead the NCAA in turnover ratio.
The Beavers took a 21-14 lead when Terrence Carroll slammed into Petros Papadakis at the USC one and the ball popped forward. Tight end Antoine Harris grabbed the ball, but Calvin Carlyle simply pulled the ball away from Harris to give OSU the ball at the six. Beavers fans waited for several breathless moments while the officials huddled to sort things out.
The Beavers got the ball and Simonton scored three plays later.
"I seen Papadakis just get banged and fumble and Antoine Harris picked it up and I seen Calvin come up and make a great football play on the ball," OSU linebacker Darnell Robinson said. "The refs, they were giving it to us all game … all we could do was sit there and wait. I was just doing the same thing everybody else was doing, just trying to persuade the refs to give the ball to the Beavers."
OSU bumped the lead to 24-14 on a 41-yard field goal by Ryan Cesca after T.J. Houshmandzadeh returned a punt 36 yards to the USC 27.
The Beavers seemed to have the game in hand, but punter Mike Fessler could not handle the snap and was forced to fall on the ball at the USC 12 with 2:26 left. Palmer quickly tossed a touchdown pass to make it 24-21 and set up Simonton's final run.
Gibson said he could sense that the Trojans were getting more and more frustrated as the game moved on and the Beavers held on to their lead.
"You could tell a little bit toward the end and a little bit throughout sometimes," he said. "Like Kenny (Simonton) would come back to the huddle and he would say they were doing stuff to him, trying to twist his ankles, just little stuff like that. You've got to think that they expected to come up here and win, obviously. They've been doing it for 26 years now. They didn't think it was going to be anything different and they came up here and we whupped `em."
The Beavers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 15-yard pass from Jonathan Smith to Chad Johnson and a 20 yard run by Simonton, who spun through a tackle at the 15 and zipped into the end zone.
Oregon State rolled up 202 yards in the first quarter alone, as Smith hit 6 of 11 passes for 116 yards.
Yet the Beavers held a one-touchdown lead after the quarter when the Trojans drove 71 yards in eight plays, helped by two OSU personal foul penalties, and scored on a 12-yard pass from Palmer to Matt Nickels.
OSU seemed to be on the way to some more points early in the second quarter when Troy Polamalu roughed punter Mike Fessler and gave the Beavers a first down at the USC 39. Smith hit Maurer with an 11-yard pass and two Simonton runs got the ball to the 17.
Then it was time for a little deja vu. Patrick McCall took the handoff, was smacked by Ryan Nielsen and lost the ball. Linebacker Zeke Moreno, who scored on two turnovers for USC last year, scooped up the fumble and cruised 80 yards to make it 14-14.
