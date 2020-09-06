2000 flashback: Simonton carrying the load

Rocky Long expects to see plenty of Ken Simonton when his New Mexico Lobos play host to Oregon State.
“He’s as good a back as we’ll play against this year, and as good as any backs we’ve played against the other two years I’ve been here,” Long said, favorably comparing the Beavers’ powderkeg junior tailback to others he’s faced since becoming New Mexico’s head coach in 1998.
It remains to be see if the Lobos get as big a dose of Simonton as was administered to Eastern Washington (in the season opener) in OSU’s 21-19 squeaker over the I-AA Eagles. OSU had hoped to alternate its tailbacks more this season to reduce Simonton’s workload, but instead he carried a career-high 40 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
That game was played on Reser Stadium’s spongy AstroTurf.
This one will be played on University Stadium’s natural grass, and that could be bad news for the reeling Lobos because Simonton much prefers the natural stuff over its artificial substitute.
“You always love grass, Simonton said earlier this week, smiling with delight after learning that University Stadium was a turf-free zone. “There’s something about the feel of grass, you just can’t top that.
“Playing on grass, if you get muddy, you get muddy. I can’t stand fake anything. Whoever thinks they can make what God makes (and make it) better is a fool.”
Simonton has been a formidable weapon on either surface since he debuted with a 121-yard, two-touchdown performance against Nevada in 1998 as a last-minute replacement for suspended starter Jason Dandridge. Dandridge never did get his job back; Simonton has added 13 more 100-yard efforts in his ensuing 23 starts.
Two of his top three performances have come on grass. To wit:
• He punished Stanford for a career-high 207 yards and two scores at Stanford in 1998.
• He gamboled across a combination sand/grass field for 199 yards and three touchdowns at Nevada in 1999.
But oddly enough, he’s averaging more than a half-yard more per carry (5.07-4.46) on turf than on grass.
“I really couldn’t tell you. Most of the turf games are at home or still in the Northwest; the grass games are on the road in front of real hostile crowds,” he said. “That may play into it.
“But I don’t care if I was averaging four extra yards on turf, I still prefer to be on grass.”
Turf exacts a much higher toll on his stumpy 5-foot-8, 104-pound frame. His legs were so cramped up after the EWU game that it was impossible for him to climb a flight of stairs from the Beavers’ dressing room to the interview room on the floor of the Valley Football Center.
He was full speed ahead again by Tuesday, though, and told reporters at OSU’s weekly media luncheon that he believes backup Patrick McCall and possibly third-stringer Antonio Battle will share more of the running load (against the Lobos).
“The coaches have to get a feel for our rotation, but we’ll get it going,” Simonton explained when asked if he was surprised that McCall, a highly touted transfer from Michigan who is a tad bigger and faster than Simonton, didn’t play more against the Eagles.
“Pat is a playmaker. We just have got to get him on the field, no matter how it’s done. The dude can just flat make plays. There’s no reason for him to be standing around cheerleading.”
McCall ran four times for 15 yards but didn’t have a carry after a 6-yard gain early in the third quarter. Simonton played the rest of the way and finished strongly by gaining 82 yards in 14 carries in the fourth quarter.
That powerful stretch drive has become a Simonton trademark. He gets better as the carries accumulate and the defense begins to tire from the pounding it receives from a front five that averages 310 pounds, and from two tight ends who don’t shy away from blocking.
“As the game goes on my line gets stronger,” Simonton said. “I think they get better. I don’t care how big the defensive line is. With the combination of our blocks, and when the guys make up their minds that we’re going to get that first down, it’s hard to stop us.
“It’s where you put your heart. You can say ‘I’m tired.’ I’m this or that, but what it comes down to is, are you going to get this done? We get better the more we run.
“And that’s why it’s important to get Pat and Battle in there. The more fresh legs we have, the more we can take advantage and run the ball.”
Simonton set three more school records against EWU (career yards, 2,714; career 100-yard games, 14; career 200-yard games, 2) and added to another (career rushing TDs, 35). He now holds every OSU rushing record except the single-game mark of 299 yards set by Bill Enyart against Utah in 1968.
It took Simonton just 24 games and 529 carries to break the late Dave Schilling’s old career rushing mark, which has stood since 1971. Schilling gained 2,552 yards on 641 carries in 32 games.
Simonton said the records are nice, but acknowledged that the balance of the credit must go to the road leaders up front who’ve cleared a path for him along the way.
“It’s a great testament to my line and the work they do,” Simonton said. “They can look back and say, ‘he did that behind me.’
“It’s great for them to know everything we do now is our record, but you’ve got to keep your eyes focused on winning.”
Senior left guard Robert Sykes said he and his linemates do take great pride in Simonton’s accomplishments because Simonton knows he can’t do it alone and is always quick to credit the underpublicized guys up front for his success.
“It means a lot, because we don't get much recognition. It just comes with the territory, you don't get much recognition on the offensive line,” Sykes said. “We know what our goals are; between us and Kenny, we're trying to get him his 100 yards a game or over. We come out here and give 100% all the time. We fly around and try to keep game-tempo up the whole practice. When the fourth quarter comes, you have to reach down inside, and that's what we all do, because we know the more we punish them with Kenny and the running game, the more the passing game opens up, too.”
Simonton leads the Pacific 10 conference in rushing, and is second nationally to Nebraska's Dan Alexander (208 yards per game). He is the leading active rusher in Division I-A, and has moved up to 34th all time in the Pac-10. Simonton would pass Arizona state's Darrell Clack (2,737), Oregon's Shawn Burwell (2,763) and USC’s Fred Crutcher (2,815) and move into 31st with another 100-yard game.
Simonton simply smiled when told that he'd have 440 carries and 2,200 yards if the EWU statistics were projected over a full season.
“Then I'll definitely earn my (scholarship) money,” he said. “The only thing about that many carries, is it makes it harder to duplicate that intensity for practice. You have to practice how you play.
“Game time I'm always ready to get it on, but over the course of a season, it's hard to maintain that pace. So we'll really have to get Pat and Battle more involved.”
He also remains a long-shot candidate for the Doak Walker award, which goes to the nation's top running back and a mega-long-shot for the Heisman Trophy.
“Who knows how long I'll be in contention for things like that?” he said. “While they're here, that's great. If they bring us attention and we can feed on it, great.
“But it's not something I care to focus on, especially if it takes 40 carries to get myself in those top categories.”
Former Gazette-Times sports reporter Brooks Hatch covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
