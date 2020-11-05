2000 flashback: Smith makes rare scramble count

BERKELEY, Calif. — He won’t make anyone forget Fran Tarkenton or Roger Staubach.

Heck, even Erik Wilhelm’s scrambling ability doesn’t exactly pale in comparison to Jonathan Smith when Smith tries to scamper away from a heavy pass rush.

In fact, Smith more often than not winds up quickly collapsing in a heap when a defensive end charges into the backfield.

Yet Smith looked just fine for one run during OSU’s 38-32 win at California, and it was a big one.

It was third and nine at California’s 48-yard line, the Beavers were holding on to a 31-29 lead with less than seven minutes to go.

Smith dropped back to pass and the Golden Bears came after him. One Cal player flew into the pocket and grabbed Smith, who slipped out of his grasp and found himself facing the great wide open.

He lowered his head and charged forward, cradling the ball in both arms to protect it from defenders.