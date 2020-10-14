2000 flashback: The five W’s: OSU moves to 5-1 with rout of Stanford

Oregon State was pinned at its own 3-yard-line early in the third quarter, leading Stanford 17-6.
One bad handoff, bungled snap or bad pass and the Cardinal could be right back in the game.
As the Stanford defenders crowded the line of scrimmage, looking for a run, Jonathan Smith took the snap and backpedaled into the end zone.
To his right, wide receiver Chad Johnson darted off the line and charged at cornerback Ruben Carter. As Johnson neared the defender, Smith whipped the ball down the field. Johnson raced by Carter, gathered in the pass in stride and scored.
Oregon State took advantage of big plays and good bounces to run away with a 38-6 Pacific-10 Conference victory over Stanford before a sellout crowd of 34,777 at Reser Stadium.
The 97-yarder was the longest pass play in OSU history.
“It felt real good,” Smith said. “I didn’t think they were going to come up with a play call like that. Obviously, (at the) 3-yard-line, a lot of times teams just run it. But that’s the play they called. I was excited and Chad obviously made a great play.”
Johnson said he ran the same pattern on the previous drive and was open.
“I just told coach (Eric) Yarber I can beat the man that was on me, so we need to come back to it,” Johnson said. “So I just knew I had to do what I was taught, get in his technique and just keep on going. Just catch it and go. That’s what I did.”
It was the second long pass play in two weeks for Johnson. He had an 80-yard score late in OSU’s 33-30 loss to Washington at Husky Stadium last Saturday.
“Obviously, Chad’s been a part of a lot of the big plays,” Smith said. “Since we’re running the ball so well we’ve done a few play-action passes, but again, Chad can just run by people.”
The play demoralized the Cardinal.
“Any time you give up big plays it changes the atmosphere of the game,” Stanford defensive tackle Willie Howard said. “Everybody’s disappointed, but at the same time, we’ve been in this position before when people have counted us out.”
The Beavers (5-1) continued their new-found success through the air, rolling up 324 yards passing with two long touchdown plays.
T.J. Houshmandzadeh had a 75-yard score in the second quarter. Houshmandzadeh finished with five receptions for 120 yards and Robert Prescott hauled in four passes for 81 yards. OSU finished with 471 total yards.
Stanford decided to fill the area near the line of scrimmage with run-stoppers to deal with Ken Simonton. In the process, the Cardinal left their cornerbacks to play man-to-man coverage on the OSU receivers.
“I would have thought they would have backed off a little bit after we missed a couple deep balls, just to show that it was there, but they didn’t back off too much at all,” Smith said.
Said Johnson: “I think it was just basic Stanford defense, stacking eight, nine in the box. I guess one safety and two corners. And when you do that, all we do is play catch.”
The Beavers started a bit slow and Stanford moved the ball well. The Cardinal had a significant time of possession advantage into the second quarter.
Yet Stanford could not reach the end zone and was forced to settle for two Mike Biselli field goals in the first half.
Stanford has 11 turnovers and 23 points in its last three games.
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
