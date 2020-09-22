2000 flashback: Walking the talk

Oregon State defensive end LaDairis Jackson tossed the New Mexico tight end out of his way and looked up to see quarterback Rudy Caamano’s throw coming straight at him.
Jackson reached up and interrupted the ball’s flight, bobbling it ever so briefly before cradling it in and charging 32 yards for a touchdown, beating Caamano to the goal line in the process.
“I just got hands, that’s all,” Jackson said, chuckling. “I just got hands.”
Said safety Terrence Carroll: “That was a great play by LaDairis. Just a tremendous play on his part. Great play by the defense. It helped out the team so much to put points on the board from a defensive aspect (because) it takes a little pressure off the offense.”
The touchdown was the first scoring play this year by the OSU defense and it is the type of play that Beavers fans have come to expect from the defenders.
It is the type of play that the defensive players expect from themselves. Carroll said the goal of the defense entering the season was to make big plays such as Jackson’s. They want to swoop in on running backs and claw the ball out or pound a wide receiver running over the middle and squirt the ball up in the air for an easy interception.
“We expect that,” he said. “We have great team speed, we preach flying around to the football and making the ball pop out some kind of way, knock the ball, tip it up. Because we have great team speed and we believe we can get to any football if it’s in the air, if it’s tipped or on the ground, we can pick it up and score. And so that’s one of the main things we preach on defense, fly around, make things happen, get the ball out.
“I think it’s more as a defensive unit, the pride we have within ourselves just to want to go out and make plays. You want to be the first one. We tell each other in the huddle that it’s a race to the football. You want to be the first one there to make a play and we preach that to ourselves and we just go out there and try to make as many plays as possible.”
The choir has been listening. So far, the Beavers have held their opponents to an average of 184.5 yards of total offense, ranking them fifth in the NCAA. OSU has given up 50 yards a game rushing, tops in the Pacific-10 Conference and 12th in the nation.
“I think we’ve played real well,” defensive tackle Ryan Atkinson said. “We’re starting to understand the scheme a lot better that coach (defensive coordinator Craig) Bray has for us. We still need to get better. We need to get better every day we come out and practice.
“You always have something to work on. We just want to get our assignments down and just improve individually and just get better and better and keep on improving on what we did last week, so the next week you get a little better, a little better, a little better. Keep on improving throughout the season.”
With as much speed as the defense has with two quick defensive ends in Jackson and DeLawrence Grant and a linebacking corps without a starter weighing much more than 220 pounds, the Beavers have not piled up a lot of quarterback sacks so far. OSU had one sack for a six-yard loss against the Eagles and brought down Caamano twice.
The new intentional grounding rule, in which the quarterback is allowed to toss the ball away once he is outside the pocket, can be blamed to a degree. Nevertheless, a sack usually means a big loss and could result in a fumble, so the Beavers want to get to the quarterback with a little more frequency, Atkinson said.
“We’re stopping the run real well,” he said. “Basically, we’re just doing our job and what we need to work on is pass rush now because we’ve stopped the run. We’ve got to get our pass rush a little better. We’ve got to work on that a little bit more, get some pressure up in the middle. The D-tackles need to get a better pass rush up the middle. But we’re working hard and getting better.”
If getting better means having a few choice words to say during practice, then the defensive players are sure to say plenty.
The black shirts are constantly jabbering during drills, telling the white-shirted offensive players that they can’t run on them or throw a pass over the middle. The volume goes up if a pass is intercepted or a defensive lineman breaks through to “sack” the quarterback.
“We talk,” Carroll said. “We just try to get the guys fired up. We’ll get out there and give them a little lip to get them to make a play. That’s all in fun and competitiveness.”
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
