An attempt at normalcy under unusual circumstances

Not much seemed normal, and for the most part it wasn’t.

The playing of the national anthem on the stadium sound system was inexplicably cut a few verses short, and the song wasn’t finished after a screech came from the speakers.

Just a few people were on the field for the anthem. There would usually be the OSU band playing, along with fireworks and dancers as part of the celebration to welcome the home team to the field just a few minutes before kickoff.

Once the game started, there were few people on the sidelines outside the coaches and players. Recruits and VIPs can usually be found crowding the sidelines outside the team areas.

But there was an effort to retain any normalcy possible and provide the home squad some sort of advantage, though in the end the Beavers came up on the wrong side of the score.

With OSU preparing to take the field before kickoff, a hype video was played on the big screens on both ends of the stadium before the Beavers ran out of their locker room through smoke and flashing lights as the fight song played.

