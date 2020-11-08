An attempt at normalcy under unusual circumstances

College football is different in 2020.
Many games are being played in front of just a fraction of the fans that in any other year fill up stadiums in the fall.
In some places, like the Pac-12 Conference, there are few if any people in the stands outside of those in a working capacity.
Reser Stadium on Saturday night, with Oregon State hosting Washington State in the season-opener for both teams, provided an example of the changes that have come to the game.
There might have been no better example of how different it was than when the offenses came to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball.
Quarterbacks and defenders alike, could be heard from the press box high above barking out play calls. Those are generally muffled by crowd noise, even when the home team’s offense is on the field.
If you weren’t working at the game Saturday night, you weren’t there. Rules surrounding the pandemic prohibited anyone else.
Gone were all the sights and sounds you would expect: live music from the band filling the stadium; cheerleaders and others rallying the home crowd to get behind their team; recognition of different people and groups during breaks in the contest.
“It was definitely different. We missed Beaver Nation. They impact the game,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said afterward.
Not much seemed normal, and for the most part it wasn’t.
The playing of the national anthem on the stadium sound system was inexplicably cut a few verses short, and the song wasn’t finished after a screech came from the speakers.
Just a few people were on the field for the anthem. There would usually be the OSU band playing, along with fireworks and dancers as part of the celebration to welcome the home team to the field just a few minutes before kickoff.
Once the game started, there were few people on the sidelines outside the coaches and players. Recruits and VIPs can usually be found crowding the sidelines outside the team areas.
But there was an effort to retain any normalcy possible and provide the home squad some sort of advantage, though in the end the Beavers came up on the wrong side of the score.
With OSU preparing to take the field before kickoff, a hype video was played on the big screens on both ends of the stadium before the Beavers ran out of their locker room through smoke and flashing lights as the fight song played.
The revving of the chainsaw over the loud speakers, normally reserved for big third downs with the opposing offense on the field, came to life throughout. There was also the “turnover chainsaw,” which OSU’s Jaydon Grant broke out after an interception of a long pass in the end zone.
Crowd noise, up to 70 decibels, was piped in as the Cougars prepared to run plays, then faded away before the snap of the ball.
Public address announcer Brian Brooks performed many of his normal duties.
But an hour before kickoff, there was no crowd tricking in. A fan on social media compared it to some lean years in Beavers football, claiming it was the Jerry Pettibone era all over again.
Oregon State made good use of the empty seats by placing large banners over sections close to the field to recognize key advertisers and potentially provide visibility during the television broadcast.
There were no fans in the stands, but they were there in spirit. Cutouts, more than 1,500 of them, filled sections below the Terrace in the north end zone and just above the Oregon State sideline on the east side of the stadium where students are normally seated.
Per Pac-12 mandates, only a few photographers were allowed to be on the field itself. The rest had to shoot from the stands, making sure they didn’t block the cutouts being seen on TV, as requested by Oregon State.
On the field near the OSU bench, cutouts of former Beavers standouts and current NFL players such as Brandin Cooks, Johnny Hekker, Jake Luton and Matt Moore could be found.
Nearby, cutouts of Oregon State radio announcer Mike Parker and daughter Lydia enjoyed the game from the front row, “sitting” alongside cardboard versions of Petros Papadakis and Alex Faust, who had the television call on FS1.
Oregon State has plans to plant one tree for every cutout purchased to aid in reforesting land ravaged by the 2017 Umpqua North Complex fire, with planting to take place in the Diamond Lake Ranger District. (Cutouts can be purchased by following this link: https://bit.ly/3eAnYhn)
There’s even an option to have the cutout shipped to you after the season.
OSU is partnering with One Tree Planted, an organization that will receive 2,000 trees to plant, athletic director Scott Barnes said in a halftime radio interview.
Oregon State will continue that effort throughout the season. The Beavers have two more home games, against California (Nov. 21) and Oregon (Nov. 27).
There will be no fans in attendance. No roar of the crowd after a big play. For the players, there will be no energy to gather from those supporting them in person.
It’s different.
“But it’s what we’re dealing with, and everyone’s dealing with it in our conference,” Smith said. “These guys are excited about the opportunity to play. Even though it’s not exactly the same, they’re excited to play six, seven games here.”
