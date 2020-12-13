Beavers will host Arizona State; Ducks face Colorado, for now, in season finales

Oregon State will get one last home game this season.

The Pac-12 announced its Week 7 matchups in advance of Friday's championship game and rolled out a slate of six games that could potentially be altered between now and the weekend depending on coronavirus situations.

The Beavers (2-4) drew Arizona State (1-2) and will host the Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. in Corvallis next Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN.

Oregon State was eliminated from bowl contention with its 27-24 loss to Stanford Saturday night, so it is playing for pride at this point. The Beavers will hope to slow down an Arizona State squad that just handed rival Arizona a 70-7 loss, prompting the Wildcats to fire head coach Kevin Sumlin.

The Sun Devils lost a 28-27 nail biter to USC in Week 1, and lost at home to UCLA in Week 5. They have had three games cancelled due to coronavirus contact tracing protocols.

