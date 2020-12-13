Beavers will host Arizona State; Ducks face Colorado, for now, in season finales

Oregon State will get one last home game this season.
The Pac-12 announced its Week 7 matchups in advance of Friday's championship game and rolled out a slate of six games that could potentially be altered between now and the weekend depending on coronavirus situations.
The Beavers (2-4) drew Arizona State (1-2) and will host the Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. in Corvallis next Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN.
Oregon State was eliminated from bowl contention with its 27-24 loss to Stanford Saturday night, so it is playing for pride at this point. The Beavers will hope to slow down an Arizona State squad that just handed rival Arizona a 70-7 loss, prompting the Wildcats to fire head coach Kevin Sumlin.
The Sun Devils lost a 28-27 nail biter to USC in Week 1, and lost at home to UCLA in Week 5. They have had three games cancelled due to coronavirus contact tracing protocols.
The Beavers, meanwhile, have navigated the bumpy road that is the 2020 season mostly unscathed. If Saturday’s game with ASU is indeed able to be played, Oregon State and UCLA will be the only two Pac-12 teams to complete the seven-game schedule and the Beavers will be the only team with no cancellations. UCLA had its game with Utah in Week 2 cancelled before playing Cal.
As far as the conference title game goes, there is still plenty of uncertainty. Washington and No. 13 USC are tabbed to play for the conference crown at 5 p.m. Friday in Los Angeles.
Washington has not played since Dec. 5 and its Week 6 matchup with Oregon was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. At .750, the Huskies have the highest winning percentage in the North Division. But if they are unable to field enough healthy scholarship players, the conference announced that Oregon (3-2) will be bumped up to the championship game.
As of now, the Ducks are scheduled to face No. 21 Colorado at 6 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles.
The rest of the schedule Saturday has Washington State at Utah (10:30 a.m.), Stanford at UCLA (5 p.m.) and Arizona at California (TBD).
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
