Fans will not be able to attend Oregon State football spring game due to county health restrictions

Oregon State will not be able to allow fans to attend Saturday's spring football game.

The university announced Tuesday that after Benton County climbed back into the Oregon Health Authority’s “extreme risk” COVID-19 level, fans will not be allowed to attend any of the Beavers’ home sporting events this weekend.

That includes the spring game, softball’s four-game series with Arizona State or baseball’s three-game set with USC.

Oregon State announced last week that Reser Stadium could be filled to 15% capacity — or roughly 6,800 fans — for the spring game, marking an uplifting moment for fans who were anxious to return to Reser.

But Tuesday’s announcement overruled last week's news. Oregon also faced a similar dilemma with its spring game last weekend after Lane County moved into extreme risk territory.

The scrimmage will begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and air on Pac-12 Networks.

Both Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said Tuesday that they aren’t sure what form the spring game will take, as the Beavers are dealing with a flurry of injuries at multiple position groups that could make it difficult to hold a traditional spring game.

