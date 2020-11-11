Jonathan Smith remembers: Arizona

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 33-9 win over Arizona.

We talked about it a little, I remember going down there, it was kind of like a trap game because there was already this buildup for the Civil War, both teams top of the conference, this and that. But still had work to get to that game, the Civil War.

So it was a little like a trap game. We had to go down there and focus in and get that done. It was at night.

I do remember the defense playing well.

I just think we were building confidence being able to shut down people when we needed to or score enough points. Everything was just kind of clicking and we were confident.

