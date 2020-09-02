 Skip to main content
Jonathan Smith remembers: Eastern Washington
SMITH REMEMBERS

{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 21-19 win over Eastern Washington.

I don’t think it was like we were overlooking them in any way, I just think we didn’t play very well, they played well.

I think it was raining a little bit. It was not a great performance.

I just think first games you never know what you’re going to get. You practice for a month and then it’s your first time doing it and I’m sure we made a bunch of mistakes and missed a lot of opportunities. I think we turned the ball over a couple times.

You’ve got to play well to win and it wasn’t going to make it any easier with the schedule. I think we felt fortunate, but yeah, we didn’t play very well but found a way to win and you kind of move on to next week.

Jonathan Smith
