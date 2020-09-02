Jonathan Smith remembers: Eastern Washington

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 21-19 win over Eastern Washington.
I don’t think it was like we were overlooking them in any way, I just think we didn’t play very well, they played well.
I think it was raining a little bit. It was not a great performance.
I just think first games you never know what you’re going to get. You practice for a month and then it’s your first time doing it and I’m sure we made a bunch of mistakes and missed a lot of opportunities. I think we turned the ball over a couple times.
You’ve got to play well to win and it wasn’t going to make it any easier with the schedule. I think we felt fortunate, but yeah, we didn’t play very well but found a way to win and you kind of move on to next week.
