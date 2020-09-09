Jonathan Smith remembers: New Mexico

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 28-20 win over New Mexico.

We always wanted to run the ball.

I remember Rocky Long was there at the time and his team defensively is unique. It’s always hard to protect the passer because he blitzes from all different angles.

I don’t know if we found ourselves offensively that night. I do remember even just after the game talking to (Dennis) Erickson by the bus and he’s kind of like, “yeah. We won by eight, it wasn’t any kind of blowout. We could play better but found a way to win on the road.” He was really pleased with that.

We knew (Simonton) was a really good player. I think what helped him take it to another level is we got pretty good at O-line, tight end play. We were dedicated to running the ball and just showcased his talents.

