Jonathan Smith remembers: Oregon

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 23-13 win over Oregon.

I just remember it was a beautiful day, I think it was a noon kickoff but the sun was out. It was cool, but the sun was out.

Keith Jackson announcing the game on ABC. The crowd, electric. I know we scored early, the first couple possessions. I think my first two throws went for touchdowns and then we really didn’t do a ton offensively after that.

But it was the defense, (Jake) Cookus harassing Joey (Harrington). Probably one of my favorite wins when I played.

Yeah (it was the most intense Civil War Smith experienced) Just because there was so much riding on it, there was a bunch of emotion and anticipation. It turned out to be a beautiful day, electric crowd and when you win it’s special.

We knew I think by the tiebreakers that we weren’t going to the Rose Bowl if UW won (the Apple Cup).

