Jonathan Smith remembers: San Diego State

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 35-3 win over San Diego State.
I remember that, nice day in Corvallis.
I think Chad (Johnson) got his first touchdown pass in that one. It took Chad a few games to kind of get in the rhythm of things and that, I think it was a slant and go that he scored on. It was almost like an exhale for him. Such expectations for him. I think that was a big piece of that game besides winning and playing well, we kind of got Chad rolling a little bit.
