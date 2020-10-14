Jonathan Smith remembers: Stanford

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 38-6 win over Stanford.

I remember the (97-yard TD pass) to Chad, we were on our 3-yard-line and we just put a deep ball up to him that he kind of outran the defender, waited on the ball.

T.J.’s touchdown (76 yards) was kind of a fluke play. It was a play-action roll-out and he kind of went the opposite way where he was supposed to go but he ran and it was a no-one covering him type of thing and I threw it to him.

It was a good win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0