Jonathan Smith remembers: UCLA

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 44-38 win at UCLA.

It was late in the game, I think we had the lead and we got backed up and actually, I fumbled in the end zone for (a UCLA recovery and TD), but it was called a false start on Marty Maurer.

We ended up with a third-and-19 or something and we ran draw to (Antonio) Battle and he gets the first down and kind of helps seal the game.

I think (Robert) Prescott had a couple catches for touchdowns. It was a back-and-forth, explosive game.

That’s what you need to have the season we had. You’ve got to win some of these close ones and it could have gone either way and that was one of them.

