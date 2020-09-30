Jonathan Smith remembers: USC

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 31-21 win over USC.
I remember (Ken) Simonton kind of sealing the thing. He ran well.
I thought we played pretty good defense. I know we got a turnover in the red zone, I think it was Terrence Carroll, kind of helped seal it in a way.
I remember we went deep on the first play of the game and hit Chad (Johnson) on a post route, kind of just set the tone.
Great crowd. Carson Palmer was the quarterback for them.
I remember that, yeah, we beat those guys and it just added to our confidence that we could really win, we can do this. That was a milestone in a lot of ways. The state of the program and how many players they got, I think we did gain a bunch of confidence from it.
Didn’t (the possum) start going towards the goal line and the crowd got into it when he crossed the goal line?
