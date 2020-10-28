Jonathan Smith remembers: Washington State

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 38-9 win over Washington State.

(It was just before) Halloween, it was electric with the crowd.

We played well on defense, I remember them harassing the quarterback.

We were building momentum and confidence at that point. We were playing really well.

