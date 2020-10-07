Jonathan Smith remembers: Washington

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 33-30 loss to Washington.

I think it was disappointing. I think we had opportunities and I’m not talking about a missed field goal at the end. I think that drive itself we could have done some things differently to give a better opportunity to kick a field goal.

I know we had a lot of offense that game. Statistically it was way up there yards-wise.

I mean, it was a great game. Beautiful night, great crowd.

I know Chad (Johnson) catches a deep post for a touchdown, T.J. (Houshmandzadeh) got an option route for a touchdown. I remember that one, on T.J.’s, it got so loud, I think it was on third down, down in the red zone there. I actually ended up going under center so they could hear me. We weren’t doing a silent count at the time.

But (UW quarterback Marques) Tuiasosopo was making plays, running screens on us, draws. It was just a great football game. I definitely know that we were disappointed we didn’t finish it better.

I think we were able to get some things deeper in our pass game, matching our run game that was pretty potent. So we kind of found the rhythm. That was closer to our identity of run the ball and then take shots down the field and it kind of kept that way for a stretch of games.

