Oregon football: Ducks fall short on biggest drive in loss to Beavers

Besides a touchdown drive that allowed the Ducks to take their final lead, the Beavers found a way to slow down a team that averaged nearly 39 points in its first three games this season.

“I don’t think they deviated a lot. I just think we need to be better execution wise,” Shough said. “We thought we had a good plan and had a good idea of what they were doing. Just got to be better in some of those throws and reads and capitalize on them more.”

It didn’t help the Ducks that they played most of the second half without leading rusher CJ Verdell, who was hit hard by OSU defensive back Kitan Oladapo while trying to haul in a Shough pass early in the third quarter.

Verdell was reported to have gone to the locker room soon after.

Not one to comment extensively on injuries, Cristobal said Verdell was simply “unavailable.”

After taking a 14-7 first-quarter lead, the Ducks always stayed at least one step ahead of the Beavers with crucial conversions and big-yardage plays until a back-and-forth fourth quarter ensued.

For the third time in four tries in the game, Oregon answered an Oregon State score with one of their own.