Oregon State coaches in no hurry to decide on starting offensive line

Wednesday, OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren gave a blunt description of the Beavers’ Saturday scrimmage, saying that he didn’t think any of the OSU’s quarterbacks played great — and that a lack of spring football has left the signal-callers behind where they would normally be.

“Yeah, the first scrimmage was pretty rough for the offense as a whole,” Lindgren said. “I thought the defense did a nice job and put pressure on the quarterback. The QB’s and receivers, it just didn’t feel like we didn’t have great timing on a lot of the routes. It was sloppy, in my opinion and not up to our expectations. But without having a spring, you can tell (the defense) is a little bit ahead of us right now.”

Lindgren added that the offense bounced back with its best practice of camp on Wednesday.

He reiterated that Tristan Gebbia probably has a leg up in the quarterback competition and said the redshirt junior was making good decisions during the scrimmage. But he wants to see more from Gebbia before OSU hands him the keys to the offense.

“There were some balls that he missed that we would like him to make,” Lindgren said. “Some of those were when he had a guy giving him a little bit of pressure and he had to slide off his mark. But those are the throws that he’s going to have to make on game day, and that we will need him to make for us. I think he was frustrated a little bit because there were some opportunities that he didn't execute with the target or accuracy.”

