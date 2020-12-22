OSU football: 15 Beavers receive Pac-12 honors

The Pac-12 announced its all-conference teams Tuesday and Oregon State was well represented.

In total, 15 Beavers were recognized with all-Pac-12 honors, including three first-team selections.

Jermar Jefferson and Nathan Eldridge were first-team picks on offensive, while Avery Roberts was a first-team defensive selection. They are the first Beavers to be named to the first team since wide receiver Brandin Cooks in 2013.

The 15 Oregon State players honored were the most since 2008, when it had 17.

Jefferson led the Pac-12 with 858 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while running for 6.5 yards per carry. Eldridge was the anchor for an offensive line that was much improved this season and had a strong bounce-back season after missing much of 2019 due to injury.

Roberts led the conference with 69 tackles, including 39 solo stops.

Left tackle Joshua Gray was a second-team selection after starting all seven games as a redshirt freshman.