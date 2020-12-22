OSU football: 15 Beavers receive Pac-12 honors

The Pac-12 announced its all-conference teams Tuesday and Oregon State was well represented.
In total, 15 Beavers were recognized with all-Pac-12 honors, including three first-team selections.
Jermar Jefferson and Nathan Eldridge were first-team picks on offensive, while Avery Roberts was a first-team defensive selection. They are the first Beavers to be named to the first team since wide receiver Brandin Cooks in 2013.
The 15 Oregon State players honored were the most since 2008, when it had 17.
Jefferson led the Pac-12 with 858 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while running for 6.5 yards per carry. Eldridge was the anchor for an offensive line that was much improved this season and had a strong bounce-back season after missing much of 2019 due to injury.
Roberts led the conference with 69 tackles, including 39 solo stops.
Left tackle Joshua Gray was a second-team selection after starting all seven games as a redshirt freshman.
A handful of Beavers also received honorable mention. Defensive back Jaydon Grant, defensive lineman Issac Hodgins, defensive lineman Simon Sandberg, inside linebacker Omar Speights, outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., right guard Nous Keobounnam, tight end Teagan Quitoriano and cornerback Nahshon Wright were all selected at their positions. Receiver Jesiah Irish was selected as an all-purpose/special teams player, and receiver Champ Flemings was picked as a return specialist.
Cornerback Alex Austin was an all-freshman selection.
USC safety Talanoa Hufanga was named the conference's defensive player of the year. The former Crescent Valley High star led the Trojans to the Pac-12 South title and finished with 62 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and four interceptions in six games.
Former Central High standout Marlon Tuipulotu was a first-team selection as well. In total, seven players who spent their prep careers at high school in Oregon were honored.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney