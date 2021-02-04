OSU football: $153 Reser Stadium renovation helps Beavers keep pace in college football arms race

It isn’t as if the school has been pinching pennies in the past when it comes to athletic facilities.

From 2001 to 2017, Oregon State spent approximately $220 million on upgrades to athletic facilities, including two separate expansions to Reser’s east grandstand that totaled $100 million.

Oregon State made up further ground on the facilities front after the completion of a $42 million upgrade to the Valley Football Center in 2017. But that was simply the cost of keeping pace after USC opened the $70 million Jim McKay Center in 2012, and Oregon responded by unveiling the $68 million Hatfield Dowlin Complex in 2013.

Those schools already had iconic football stadiums to go with ultramodern facilities, and now Oregon State believes it can match them — and every other school in the conference — on both fronts.

“It’s a huge help. It does a lot. It shows a continued investment. It shows kind of where we’re headed, as we’re always working to improve,” Smith said. “Anytime you become the best of the best in regards to having a state-of-the-art stadium … it is game-changing and it is not something that we are going to in any way sell short as the recruiting process continues over the next couple years.”

