OSU football: 5 takeaways from Oregon State’s spring scrimmage

“It was awesome,” Musgrave said. “It just felt so much better than having those limited fans. It was a much better feeling than what it was during the 2020 season. We were all really happy to have them out there. The energy was just notably higher.”

While there wasn’t an official attendance count, somewhere in the range of 2,000 to 3,000 people came out to watch.

Sam Vidlak progression

There are plenty of Oregon State players who greatly benefited from a full slate of spring ball. Out of all of them, Sam Vidlak might have gotten the most out of the past five weeks.

Vidlak, a highly-touted in-state quarterback recruit, should technically still be a senior at Hidden Valley High School. Instead, the Oregon State early enrollee is in Corvallis and building a very convincing case for why he should factor into the starting QB competition.