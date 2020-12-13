OSU football: 5 takeaways from Oregon State vs. Stanford

Oregon State came up just short once again Saturday and found itself on the wrong end of a nail-biting Pac-12 football loss to Stanford.
It was a gutsy effort from the Beavers (2-4), but not enough to keep their postseason hopes alive, and they will now finish with a losing record for the seventh consecutive season.
Here are five takeaways from Oregon State’s penultimate game of the 2020 campaign.
So close, yet so far
There are so many different directions this season could have gone. Saturday was just the latest in a series of games in which the Beavers came agonizingly close to victory, only to fall short.
They have lost four games by an average of 6.25 points this season. In the last three of those, they had a shot to score the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go.
Chalk it up to bad luck, poor late-game execution or a bit of both. But it doesn’t take much imagination to come up with a scenario where the Beavers are 5-1, or even 6-0 and preparing to head to Los Angeles to play for the Pac-12 title.
Chance Nolan has arrived
Oregon State saw Chance Nolan as the quarterback of the future when they signed him out of Saddleback College. But with the talent he flashed on Saturday, Nolan might be the man for the job right now.
Nolan was sensational against the Cardinal. His touchdown throw to Zeriah Beason, as well as the second one to Tyjon Lindsey, are plays that Oregon State quarterbacks have not made in a long time. He looked miles ahead of where he was a week ago at Utah, and he has big-play ability both throwing the ball and running it.
His fumble on the Beavers’ final offensive play of the game was obviously a massive blunder, but it shouldn’t distract from the fact that Oregon State has a really good player leading its offense right now.
Support Local Journalism
Defense's best game
The Beavers’ defense looked dreadful on Stanford’s opening drive, and it appeared they might be in for a long night. From there, though, they buckled down and delivered their best showing of the year.
Saturday was the first time the defense was a disruptive force. They racked up three sacks and four tackles for loss, and the defensive backs more than held their own against a talented Stanford receiving corps.
Surely defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar will have some nits to pick with the 10 points Oregon State yielded in the fourth quarter, and the fact that it allowed Stanford to get into range or a go-ahead field goal. But Saturday was the most complete performance his team has delivered this fall.
Missed fumble recoveries
That defensive showing might have looked even better if the Beavers had fallen on either — or both — of the fumbles they forced.
Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way, and that was quite literally the case for Oregon State when it strip-sacked Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills twice in the third quarter but did not recover the ball either time.
After Stanford recovered the second fumble, it went on to score a touchdown that made it 24-21 and put the Beavers behind for good.
Tre’Shaun Harrison to the rescue
It didn’t take long for Tre’Shaun Harrison to justify the hype that has surrounded him since he arrived in Corvallis last January. In his Oregon State debut, the junior transfer from Florida State broke loose for a 61-yard catch in the second quarter, and finished with 91 yards on five grabs.
He was the Beavers’ leading receiver on a night they were without starters Trevon Bradford and Champ Flemings.
Oregon State’s receiver room was already plenty deep without Harrison. Now that he is finally eligible to play after a convoluted transfer process kept him sidelined through the first five games, it appears that the Beavers have another dynamic pass-catcher in the fold.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!