OSU football: 5 takeaways from season finale

Oregon State’s abbreviated roller coaster of a season came to an end Saturday night in a blowout loss to Arizona State.
It was an unceremonious conclusion to a seven-game campaign in which Jonathan Smith’s program made significant strides, even though the Beavers won just two games.
Here are five takeaways from Oregon State’s season finale.
Confidence booster
Because of the 2-5 record, the 2020 season might not be remembered all that fondly. But it marked a huge step forward for the program.
If there wasn’t a sense of belief that the Beavers could compete in the Pac-12 coming into this year, there is now. Oregon State put itself in a position to win every game until the finale and if the ball had bounced different in a few key moments, it might have finished with five wins.
The Beavers could have folded after a rocky start to the year, but they turned every game into a fist fight and found a way to be competitive. With the talent that continues to flock to Corvallis, it shouldn’t be long until Oregon State’s record starts reflecting the quality of the program.
End of a long season
One word that kept bouncing around during postgame interviews Saturday night was "relief."
“We got through this season, we’ve improved, but they are ready for a break,” coach Jonathan Smith said of his players. The Beavers were ecstatic to get this season in and they may have benefited from it more than any team in the Pac-12.
The seven games they played were invaluable. But there is a reason teams are opting out of bowl games left and right — players are exhausted. Oregon State should be commended for navigating a chaotic season with no cancellations. It was the only Pac-12 program to do so.
Jefferson's finally tally
Even though it came on a short schedule, Jermar Jefferson’s 2020 season is one of the best ever by an Oregon State running back. Jefferson finished with 858 yards on 133 carries and seven touchdowns, leading the Pac-12 in all three categories. His 6.9 yards per carry were the most in the conference among high-usage backs.
We’ll find out in the coming weeks how many awards and accolades Jefferson racks up — he should have a shout for the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Jefferson added an element of constant excitement and electricity to Oregon State’s season. For the first five games he was unstoppable, and what he did against Oregon in this year’s rivalry game is one of the best performances ever by a Beaver.
More turnovers needed
Oregon State made impressive strides in plenty of areas. But one aspect that will drive the coaches crazy is the lack of turnovers or big plays created by the defense.
The Beavers sacked opposing quarterbacks just seven times for 47 yards in seven games this season. For context, they had 32 sacks for 214 yards in 12 games in 2019. They also forced just six turnovers.
The defense looked like a more consistent group than it did a year ago and came through with some massive stops in key moments. But in order for the Beavers to make the leap from good to great on that side of the ball, they will have to start generating more takeaways. Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar is sure to have that at the top of his priority list this offseason.
Quarterback competition
The Beavers have a ton of questions to be answered before Week 1 of next season and the most intriguing one is who will be the starting quarterback?
It will be a three-man race, at least. Tristan Gebbia was settling in before his season was derailed by a hamstring injury. In Gebbia's absence, Chance Nolan showed flashes of his potential and should only get better with an offseason and spring schedule under his belt.
Ben Gulbranson might have the most arm talent out of anyone on the roster and the true freshman threw his first career touchdown in mop-up duty Saturday night. However the quarterback race shakes out, it will be more competitive and intriguing than it was in the leadup to 2020.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
