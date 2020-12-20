OSU football: 5 takeaways from season finale

“We got through this season, we’ve improved, but they are ready for a break,” coach Jonathan Smith said of his players. The Beavers were ecstatic to get this season in and they may have benefited from it more than any team in the Pac-12.

The seven games they played were invaluable. But there is a reason teams are opting out of bowl games left and right — players are exhausted. Oregon State should be commended for navigating a chaotic season with no cancellations. It was the only Pac-12 program to do so.

Jefferson's finally tally

Even though it came on a short schedule, Jermar Jefferson’s 2020 season is one of the best ever by an Oregon State running back. Jefferson finished with 858 yards on 133 carries and seven touchdowns, leading the Pac-12 in all three categories. His 6.9 yards per carry were the most in the conference among high-usage backs.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks how many awards and accolades Jefferson racks up — he should have a shout for the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.