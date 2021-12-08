OSU football: A game-by-game look at reaching the L.A. Bowl

Eight years is a long time between college bowl games, as Oregon State football fans can attest.

The Beavers experienced a few highs and a lot of lows since the program’s last postseason trip in 2013, with a win against Boise State in the Hawaii Bowl.

Oregon State was painfully close to ending the drought in 2019, seeing a late-season, two-score lead with less than five minutes remaining at Washington State turn into a 54-53 loss. The Beavers would finish the season 5-7.

OSU was 21-58 overall and 12-49 in Pac-12 play in seven previous seasons. But this year was different, as head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff had the right mix of talent, depth, experience and veteran leadership to help the Beavers turn the corner.

Here’s a game-by-game look at how Oregon State (7-5) earned the right to play Utah State (10-3) in the Dec. 18 Jimmy Kimmel Bowl.

Purdue 30, Oregon State 21

The Beavers couldn’t get enough out of their offense, with just 363 yards and three touchdowns, to win the opener on the road. OSU fell behind 10-7 in the second quarter and had to play catch-up the rest of the way.

Chance Nolan came on to replace first-year transfer Sam Noyer at quarterback in the second half, leading the Beavers to two fourth-quarter scores. Nolan would start the rest of the season.

Oregon State 45, Hawaii 27

After rushing for just 78 yards against Purdue, the host Beavers produced the first of what would be six straight games with 240 yards or more on the ground. Despite trailing 31-7 early in the third quarter, the Rainbow Warriors hung around until B.J. Baylor capped off a 15-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, his third score of the game to go with a season-high 171 yards.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State 42, Idaho 0

The Beaver defense helped make this one a mismatch, holding the visiting Vandals to 15 first downs and 192 total yards. OSU ran for 248 yards (69 apiece from Baylor and Trey Lowe and 59 more from Deshaun Fenwick), and Nolan was an efficient 14-of-19 passing for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon State 45, USC 27

The Pac-12 was forced to stand up and take notice as the Beavers piled up 535 total yards, including 322 yards rushing at a 6.3 yard-per-carry clip. It was OSU’s first road win against the Trojans since 1960.

Nolan was 15 of 19 for 213 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyjon Lindsey had two of those TD catches, and OSU scored twice in the third quarter to pull away for a 35-17 lead.

The Beavers got sacks from Andrzej Hughes-Murray and Riley Sharp and a pick by Rejzohn Wright.

Oregon State 27, Washington 24

An Everett Hayes 24-yard field goal on the final play at Reser Stadium gave the Beavers their fourth straight win and allowed thoughts of a potential Rose Bowl berth begin to form.

The Huskies scored twice in a 17-second span early in the fourth quarter aided by a strip sack of Nolan, and the visitors led 24-17. The Beavers answered with a Baylor 27-yard touchdown run, held Washington on a fourth-and-1 run at the UW 46 with 3:18 left, then drove the short distance to set up the Hayes game-winner.

Washington State 31, Oregon State 24

The Beavers had their second-best rushing game of the season (309 yards, 145 from Baylor) but couldn’t come up with the crucial plays on both sides when they were needed.

Nolan was just 11 of 25 for 158 yards with two interceptions. WSU’s Jayden de Laura passed for 399 yards and three scores.

OSU turned the ball over on downs three times, at the Cougars 23 and 47 and at the 50, and one of Nolan’s picks came on a play from the WSU 8.

Oregon State 42, Utah 34

After a bye, the Beavers played arguable their best game of the season, beating the eventual conference champs at Reser.

OSU won the physical and mental battles, responding from deficits of 24-14 at halftime and then 31-28 in the third quarter. Trevon Bradford caught a 10-yard touchdown pass and Baylor ran one in from 8 yards out as the Beavers took the lead for good.

After the Utes kicked a field goal with 2:37 left to make it a one-score game, Oregon State recovered an onside kick and Baylor ran for a first down to help the Beavers run out the clock.

California 39, Oregon State 25

The Golden Bears, highlighting a season-long struggle for the OSU defense, converted 13 of 19 third downs and finished with 517 total yards (to the Beavers’ 377).

Cal led 10-0 in the first quarter, and the visiting Beavers never led. Oregon State trailed by 14 on three occasions and answered with a touchdown each time but couldn’t pull even.

Colorado 37, Oregon State 34 (2OT)

The Beavers couldn’t slow down the Pac-12’s 11th-best scoring team in Boulder.

Hayes kicked a career-best 60-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to tie it. But he missed a 38-yarder in the second overtime and Colorado’s Cole Becker hit from 43 yards to win it.

Oregon State 35, Stanford 14

After a long, three-week wait, the Beavers finally reached bowl eligibility with a dominating performance.

OSU had one of its most balanced offensive games of the season, with 218 yards rushing and 257 passing. Five different Beavers scored touchdowns, and the defense, led by interim coordinator Trent Bray for the first time, held a depleted Cardinal squad to 230 total yards.

Oregon State 24, Arizona State 10

OSU had arguably its best defensive game of the season, limited dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Sun Devils to 266 yards, two-thirds of their season average. Oregon State, playing its final home game, sacked Daniels three times and picked him off once.

The Beavers ran for 237 yards (150 for Baylor) and would finish the season as the Pac-12 best rushing team at 217.4 yards a game.

Oregon 38, Oregon State 29

The Beavers fell behind 14-0 early, 24-3 at halftime and were never able to make it a one-score game at Autzen Stadium.

OSU was held to 85 yards rushing on 21 attempts, while Nolan had 308 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. Chasing points, the Beavers were 1 of 4 on 2-point conversions, coming up empty on their first three tries.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.