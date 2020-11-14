OSU football: A wild one at Washington

Oregon State hung tight with Washington Saturday night in a game that came down to the wire.
The Beavers pushed the Huskies to the limit but could not quite complete a late rally in a 27-21 loss to UW in Seattle.
The Beavers (0-2) forced the Huskies to settle for a field goal with one minute, 45 seconds left to give OSU one last shot, but a pass by Tristan Gebbia was batted in the air and picked off by UW.
All game long, Oregon State’s inability to stop Washington’s offense in third-down situations haunted the Beavers. It was particularly problematic on the Huskies’ first drive of the second half when UW converted three consecutive third downs during a 17-play drive during which they went 85 yards.
But they failed to punish the Beavers; the drive stalled out at the Oregon State 20-yard line, and Henry missed a 28-yard field goal. The score remained Washington 24, Oregon State 21.
Oregon State answered by driving 75 yards on 13 plays. But the Beavers fell into a 4th-and-1 situation on the Washington 5 and failed to convert on a run by Jefferson that looked to be past the marker but was ruled short of the chains.
That gave the Huskies the ball back, and they immediately went to work. Pleasant started the Huskies off with a 12-yard run, and Morris followed with a 42-yard toss to Terrell Bynum. But the Beavers’ defense delivered a massive stop and forced a Washington punt.
Huskies’ punter Race Porter pinned the Beavers at their own 1-yard line, and although they escaped the shadow of their own end zone, they didn’t get much more out of the drive and punted after just six plays.
That gave the Huskies the ball back with 9:09 left in the game, and they proceeded to eat up
Oregon State was given an early gift by the Washington special teams unit. When the Huskies lined up for their first punt of the game, the snap went well over the head of Porter and ended up 40 yards behind the line of scrimmage by the time he caught up to the ball.
Porter attempted to salvage the play and get a punt off after he recovered the botched snap near Washington’s 15 yard line, but it was blocked by Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and scooped up by Jaydon Grant, who rumbled forward and dove into the endzone to give the Beavers an early 7-0 lead.
But that early momentum quickly vanished as the Huskies answered back with 17-0 unanswered points throughout the remainder of the first quarter — thanks in part to an Oregon State lost fumble after quarterback Tristan Gebbia was strip-sacked.
Touchdown runs by Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant and a field goal by Peyton Henry quickly gave Washington a commanding lead, leaving the Beavers in need of a quick response.
They got just that in the form of an 80-yard, 11-play drive that ended in a 3-yard rushing touchdown by B.J. Baylor to trim the lead to 17-14.
The Huskies tacked on another touchdown late in the first half when quarterback Dylan Morris punched in a one-yard touchdown run to make it 24-14.
A nice kick return by Champ Flemings gave the Beavers the ball back on their own 44 yard line with 2:11 left in the half and set the stage for a crucial scoring drive.
The Beavers marched 56 yards on nine plays, including long passes from Gebbia to Luke Musgrave and Tyjon Lindsey, to set up a 4-yard score by Jefferson.
That sent the Beavers into the half trailing just 24-21 and left them in an excellent position, as they were due to receive the ball at the start of the third quarter.
