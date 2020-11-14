OSU football: A wild one at Washington

Huskies’ punter Race Porter pinned the Beavers at their own 1-yard line, and although they escaped the shadow of their own end zone, they didn’t get much more out of the drive and punted after just six plays.

That gave the Huskies the ball back with 9:09 left in the game, and they proceeded to eat up

Oregon State was given an early gift by the Washington special teams unit. When the Huskies lined up for their first punt of the game, the snap went well over the head of Porter and ended up 40 yards behind the line of scrimmage by the time he caught up to the ball.

Porter attempted to salvage the play and get a punt off after he recovered the botched snap near Washington’s 15 yard line, but it was blocked by Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and scooped up by Jaydon Grant, who rumbled forward and dove into the endzone to give the Beavers an early 7-0 lead.

But that early momentum quickly vanished as the Huskies answered back with 17-0 unanswered points throughout the remainder of the first quarter — thanks in part to an Oregon State lost fumble after quarterback Tristan Gebbia was strip-sacked.

Touchdown runs by Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant and a field goal by Peyton Henry quickly gave Washington a commanding lead, leaving the Beavers in need of a quick response.