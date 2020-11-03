OSU football: After a season lost to injury, Hughes-Murray hopes to lead on the field this fall

“There’s no question it’s impressive,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “You can see the guy can lead on and off the field. And he was a leader for us last year, being around, encouraging, coaching the young guys. I think he’s someone that these guys look to — someone they want to follow, that represents us. So it was fun to be able to announce him for the second time. I think the majority of the team felt the same way.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hughes-Murray, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, defensive end Isaac Hodgins and defensive back Jaydon Grant were all selected as captains by their teammates. Each player was asked by coaches to vote for three teammates and write a short description of why they voted for that person.

For Hughes-Murray, the honor meant that much more after experiencing what it was like to have football taken away from him for a year.

“It was hard. I’m not gonna lie,” Hughes-Murray said. “At the end of the day, I’m just blessed to be back. I thank God that I had the chance to be back here (and) be here as a captain. I thank my teammates because there was a time when I wasn’t even sure what was going to happen. I had doubts with my injury and things like that.”