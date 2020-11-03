OSU football: After a season lost to injury, Hughes-Murray hopes to lead on the field this fall

Andrzej Hughes-Murray’s teammates think so highly of him that they voted him as a team captain in 2019, despite knowing that he would not play a game all season.
The senior outside linebacker suffered a major foot injury last August and was lost for the season. But that didn’t stop him from having a tangible impact for the Beavers nonetheless.
Hughes-Murray was a constant bright presence around Oregon State’s facility while going through the rehab process. Even on days when he was frustrated with where his injury had left him, he did whatever he could to help his teammates.
“I had the mindset of telling myself that me getting down isn’t gonna help anybody,” Hughes-Murray said. “If you’re down on yourself, what good is that going to do you at the end of the day? So I just tried to be as positive as I could.”
Now fully healthy and slated to start at outside linebacker this Saturday, Hughes-Murray figures to make a huge on-field impact for the Beavers this season. As a junior in 2018, he started 11 of 12 games and made 33 tackles. Starting opposite of All-American edge rusher Hamilcar Rashed Jr., he could be set for a breakout year.
Hughes-Murray was voted as a captain once again this season, and what he brings as a leader might be just as significant as his tackle and sack totals this season.
“There’s no question it’s impressive,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “You can see the guy can lead on and off the field. And he was a leader for us last year, being around, encouraging, coaching the young guys. I think he’s someone that these guys look to — someone they want to follow, that represents us. So it was fun to be able to announce him for the second time. I think the majority of the team felt the same way.”
Hughes-Murray, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, defensive end Isaac Hodgins and defensive back Jaydon Grant were all selected as captains by their teammates. Each player was asked by coaches to vote for three teammates and write a short description of why they voted for that person.
For Hughes-Murray, the honor meant that much more after experiencing what it was like to have football taken away from him for a year.
“It was hard. I’m not gonna lie,” Hughes-Murray said. “At the end of the day, I’m just blessed to be back. I thank God that I had the chance to be back here (and) be here as a captain. I thank my teammates because there was a time when I wasn’t even sure what was going to happen. I had doubts with my injury and things like that.”
Stuck in a walking boot for all of last season, Hughes-Murray traveled around the practice facility on a scooter and tried as much as possible to maintain a sense of normalcy.
“I prayed a lot. I talked to God. I talked to my family,” Hughes-Murray said. “I just wanted to be there in any way, shape or form for my teammates, man. These are guys that I care a tremendous amount about. I just want to be there and lead in whatever way that looks — whether that be by example, vocally, spiritually.”
He experienced a bit of an injury setback in the spring and had to tone down his activity, but Hughes-Murray was cleared for all football activities in the summer and said he is 100% healthy now.
The season nearly being wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic was a worst-case scenario for him; after working so hard to rehab and make it back this fall, he didn’t want to wait any longer to return to the field.
But just like he did for all of last year, Hughes-Murray simply tried to stay positive and trust that everything would work out this season. Now, with a new lease on his football life, he wants to take full advantage of this season.
“I just thank God that I’m healthy and I’m here,” Hughes-Murray “That I get to go ball with my brothers.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
