OSU football: Aggies' passing attack to test Beavers in LA Bowl

Without even turning on game tape, the Oregon State defense needed only to glance at Utah State’s passing numbers to know the Beavers will have their hands full with the Aggies in Saturday’s LA Bowl.

Logan Bonner has thrown for 3,560 yards, more than any other quarterback that OSU (7-5) has faced this season and a total that puts him 12th among Football Bowl Subdivision passers. He’s also sixth in the country with 36 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Deven Thompkins is Bonner’s primary target. The 5-foot-8, 155-pound senior is second in the nation with 1,589 receiving yards (122.2 per game). He’s also fourth in receptions with 96 and tied for 15th in touchdowns with nine.

Thompkins has eight 100-yard receiving games, including a season-high 217 with two scores against New Mexico State. In the past three games, he’s been limited to a combined 19 receptions for 148 yards and a score.

The Aggies (10-3), the Mountain West Conference champions, have four players in all with 34 or more catches this season.

“They can score in bunches now. They can do it throwing it. They can do it running it,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said of a Utah State offense that averages 33.2 points and 450.4 yards a game (20th in the country) and is coming off a 46-13 win against then-No. 19 San Diego State in the conference championship game. “They create a ton of space with a lot of their formations. So it’s a lot of one-on-one tackling and they’ve got some good athletes. That’s not always easy to do, to get them on the ground.”

“The quarterback is a real arm talent,” added Beavers defensive coordinator Trent Bray of Bonner, who was named the most valuable player of the Mountain West title game after throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns. “The receivers are good, the receivers are talented. They know how to run their routes and they create problems just schematically for you and it’s a good group, no doubt.”

OSU cornerback Rejzohn Wright, who is contemplating leaving school early to enter the NFL draft, said the Aggies have a “unique passing system” but that the Beavers can handle what is coming at them if they perform their duties.

When asked if he wanted to be matched up with Thompkins, Wright responded, “of course, we always embrace the competition.”

The Beavers will get after Bonner and the Aggies without all-conference inside linebacker Avery Roberts, the team’s leading tackler, who recently had minor surgery and will not play Saturday.

Oregon State will be up against a rushing attack that features former Beaver Calvin Tyler Jr., who transferred to Utah State after four seasons in Corvallis.

Tyler has rushed for 764 yards and six scores with an average of 4.5 yards per carry in 11 games. He had consecutive 100-yard rushing games against Air Force and Boise State and three such efforts on the season.

Defensively, the Aggies have made a habit this season of camping out in opposing backfields. USU is fourth in the country with 7.9 tackles for loss per game.

Defensive end Nick Heninger leads the way with 16.5 TFLs (including a team-high six sacks), while teammate and inside linebacker Justin Rice is at 13.5. The Aggies have seven players in all with seven or more tackles for loss this season.

OSU quarterback Chance Nolan said the Aggies’ defense is a well-coached unit that seems to be at the right place at the right time on many occasions.

“They’re very athletic up front and their D-line is very fast. They like to get up the field,” Nolan said. “That can cause some problems with the pass rush and some run game things. Their DBs are fast. They’re not the biggest guys out there. But they run around and they play super, super hard.”

Utah State has proven to be solid defensively on third downs, allowing 34.7%, good for 28th in the country. Opponents average 25.3 points (58th), 162.5 rushing yards (85th) and 228.5 passing (65th). The Aggies have a knack for turnovers with 11 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries.

“They really get up the field. The first thing that jumps off the film is just how aggressive that they are and how those guys get to the ball,” said OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. “They move a lot up front. They give you a lot of different pressure looks.”

OSU will challenge that Utah State defense for two quarters without wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison, who will have to sit out the first half after he was ejected near the end of the Oregon game for fighting.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

