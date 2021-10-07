OSU football: Amid success, team 'locked in' on preparation for Cougars

Oregon State has some significant momentum heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 football game at Washington State having won four straight, including the first two in conference play.

As his team wrapped up its third day of on-field preparation Thursday, coach Jonathan Smith said the group has maintained its focus.

“I think they’ve been locked in. Practiced hard,” he said. “Every week’s a challenge and you’ve got to prepare well to do that. So it felt no different this week.”

Smith added that the players has been able to keep their week-to-week approach and not look too far down the road or get ahead of themselves despite sitting in first in the Pac-12 North with seven regular-season games left to play.

“Long season, long games. Weekly prep matters,” the coach said. “We know these games can go either way. So all of it comes down to the details and you’ve got to prepare well to play with detail on Saturday.”

The Beavers (4-1, 2-0) have countless veterans playing important roles and providing leadership, including 27 seniors and juniors on this week’s two-deep depth chart.

Smith said having those players is a big piece of spreading the idea of staying focused on what’s immediately in front of you.