OSU football: As spring ball begins, Chance Nolan ready to build on 2020 campaign

“I think he’s gotten stronger,” Lindgren said. “He was able to study, and he learned a ton from those three games that he did play, with what it takes to be successful at that position and all the work that goes into it in preparation for each game and preparation for the offseason. I think it was a little bit eye-opening for him getting to start those three games, like, I’ve really got to be on top of it. It takes a lot of work to be successful playing quarterback in the Pac-12. I think that was an awesome experience for him.”

Vidlak has been on campus and working out since winter term, and is now facing the same steep learning curve that Nolan and Gulbranson faced when they arrived in Corvallis.

A three-star recruit out of Hidden Valley High in southern Oregon, Vidlak soared up the recruiting rankings after his junior year and is one of a handful of the Beavers’ early enrollees involved in spring practices.