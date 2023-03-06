Spring practice begins Tuesday for the Oregon State football team and all eyes will be on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who joined the program this winter as a transfer from Clemson.

Uiagalelei was a two-year starter at Clemson — one of the premier programs in college football over the past decade — with a record of 22-6.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, who spoke with the media Monday in advance of spring drills, said Uiagalelei arrived in early January and was focused on fitting into the program alongside his teammates.

“Obviously … he garners a lot of attention, which is well earned. He’s a good player, played in a lot of big games, won a lot of games doing it," Smith said. "But his approach since he’s been here is kind of fitting in, going to work. I think the guys have appreciated that. We’re definitely excited starting tomorrow being able to work with him on the field and see him operate the offense,” Smith said.

Uiagalelei joins a quarterback room that is developing some depth. His arrival takes some of the spotlight off freshman Aidan Chiles, a four-star recruit from Downey, California.

They join Ben Gulbranson, who went 7-1 as the starter last season and helped lead Oregon State to 10 wins with a victory in the Las Vegas Bowl. Redshirt freshman Travis Throckmorton also returns. Smith gave credit to Gulbranson and Throckmorton for the way they have welcomed Uiagalelei and Chiles.

“I do think he’s had some benefit of the other quarterbacks in the room,” Smith said of Uiagalelei. “Aidan Chiles is the same boat, got here in January. And you know, Ben and Travis I think have been very accepting, diving in and meeting and throwing, getting those guys up to speed as much as possible.

“Definitely looking forward to DJ but really that quarterback room in general, all those guys could take a step in their game. First experience for Aidan and DJ, but even Ben can build off what he did last year and obviously Travis has been here for almost a year and has some comfort with the offense, getting the opportunity to show it.”

Coaching changes

Oregon State retains the core of its coaching staff with offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, defensive coordinator Trent Bray, secondary coach Blue Adams, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and special teams coordinator Jake Cookus returning.

There was a change at running backs coach as AJ Steward took a position at Baylor and was replaced by Keith Bhonapha, whose official title is assistant head coach/running backs.

Smith and Bhonapha have worked together in the past when they were both assistants at Boise State and at Washington.

There was also turnover among the graduate assistants and one of those new coaches will be very familiar to Oregon State fans. Avery Roberts is returning to the school as a defensive graduate assistant after a stellar career as a linebacker with the Beavers.

“It brings some value to us. He’s not too far removed from playing, really smart. And when we had a spot available we reached out and we’re really excited to have him,” Smith said.

Spring schedule

Oregon State’s spring practices will once again be split into two sections. The team will hold six practices over the next two weeks and will then take off time around spring break. Practices will resume in April leading up to the spring scrimmage on April 22.

The only opportunity fans will have to watch the team is that scrimmage. Smith said Monday he is not certain what form it will take, and that decision will be made later based on the health of the roster, what has been accomplished in the preceding practices and other factors.