OSU football: Baylor, Keobounnam AP all-Pac-12 first-team picks

Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor and offensive lineman Nous Keobounnam were both named to the all-Pac-12 football first team by The Associated Press on Friday.

Inside linebacker Avery Roberts and offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge have been selected second team.

All four were also recognized by the Pac-12’s coaches on Tuesday. Baylor, Roberts and Eldridge were named to the first time while Keobounnam was selected honorable mention.

This year’s AP all-Pac-12 team was selected by a panel of 14 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.

Baylor leads the Pac-12 with 1,259 rushing yards this season, adding 13 touchdowns. He has the 17th 1,000-yard rushing season in Oregon State history and is looking to become the first OSU player to lead the conference in rushing since Steven Jackson in 2003.

Keobounnam, meanwhile, is part of an offensive line that is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. He was a third-team All-Pac-12 honoree by Pro Football Focus.

Roberts leads the Pac-12 with 128 tackles this season, which is tied for the fifth-best single-season mark in program history. He also has 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on the year. He was also recognized on Oct. 4 as the Pac-12’s defensive player of the week.

Eldridge has teamed with Keobounnam to help OSU to the Pac-12’s rushing per-game average this season at nearly 218 yards. Eldridge and Keobounnam, were both named the Pac-12’s offensive lineman of the week this year. Eldridge was also a third-team selection by Pro Football Focus.

USC wide receiver Drake London was named the conference’s AP offensive player of the year and Utah’s Devin Lloyd the defensive player of the year. UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet was voted newcomer of the year.

Utah’s Kyle Whittingham was unanimously voted the Pac-12’s coach of the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0