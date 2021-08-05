OSU football: Beason on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Oregon State wide receiver Zeriah Beason is one of 53 players on the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The honor is given annually to the top offensive player at the NCAA Division I level who exhibits the characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. Nominees for the honor must meet additional criteria: be born in Texas and/or graduate from a Texas high school and/or attend a Texas university or have attended a Texas-based junior college.

Beason, from Duncanville, Texas, played in all seven games for the Beavers in 2020, making five starts. He caught 16 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. He caught his first career touchdown pass in the win over Oregon, then ended his season with scores in back-to-back games versus Stanford and Arizona State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0