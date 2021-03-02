OSU football: Beavers’ 2021 football schedule announced

Oregon State’s 2021 football schedule is set.

The Pac-12 released its slate of games for the upcoming season on Tuesday morning, and Oregon State will open conference play Sept. 25 at USC.

In addition to the three nonconference games that had previously been announced, Oregon State’s nine Pac-12 games include five on the road and four at Reser Stadium.

Every game the Beavers play next fall will be on a Saturday.

Along with nonconference home matchups with Hawaii and Idaho, the Beavers will host Washington, Utah, Stanford and Arizona State. This will mark the third straight year they have played both the Cardinal and Sun Devils at home.

The much-anticipated rivalry matchup with Oregon will be held in Eugene this year on Nov. 27. The Ducks will open Pac-12 play at home against Arizona.

Oregon State also announced that renewal of season tickets and new season tickets are available now.

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.