OSU football: Beavers add 15 players on National Signing Day

The Beavers also signed defensive end Jake Wright out of Baker City to add to the list of in-state recruits. Orion Maile-Faufusi, a linebacker from Salt Lake City, signed but will go on a two-year Latter-Day Saints mission before beginning his career at Oregon State.

On special teams, Oregon State signed kicker Josh McCormick out of Austin, Texas.

One notable aspect about that group is the volume of in-state signings. Of the 11 prep players the Beavers added Wednesday, seven have ties to the state of Oregon.

“We feel like these guys are truly going to be able to come in and compete and contribute and play,” Smith said. “We want to recruit them and give them an opportunity and we feel awesome about this group.”

Oregon State also officially announced the signings of four transfers, all of whom had announced in past weeks that they were headed to Corvallis. Running back Deshaun Fenwick (South Carolina) wide receiver Makiya Tongue (Georgia), offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield (Utah State) and cornerback E.J. Jones (Kansas) all signed Wednesday.

Smith said that all four are on campus and participating in workouts, and he is “pretty confident” all four will be eligible to play next season.