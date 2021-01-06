OSU football: Beavers add former Kansas cornerback Elijah Jones

For the second day in a row, the Oregon State football program has landed a high-caliber player out of the transfer portal.
Elijah Jones, a starting cornerback for the Kansas Jayhawks in 2020, announced on social media Wednesday that he is transferring to Oregon State for his final season.
Jones started eight of the Jayhawk’s nine games in 2020 and registered 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and six pass-breakups. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound cornerback chose Oregon State over an offer from Mississippi State.
Jones will fill a position of need for the Beavers. Starter Nahshon Wright recently declared for the NFL Draft after a breakout season, and the Beavers are high on talent at cornerback, but short on experienced players.
Senior Isaiah Dunn will be eligible to return for the 2021 season if he chooses, and redshirt freshman Alex Austin was a spot-starter in 2020. Those two and Wright played the majority of Oregon State’s snaps at the outside corner spots.
Rejzohn Wright and Jaden Robinson also figure to battle for playing time next season.
The announcement of Jones’s signing comes one day after the Beavers signed former South Carolina running back Deshaun Fenwick out of the transfer portal.
In December, they signed former Georgia wide receiver Makiya Tongue, who was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school.
