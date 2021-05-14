 Skip to main content
OSU football: Beavers add Minnesota transfer Keonte Schad to bolster defensive line depth
OSU football: Beavers add Minnesota transfer Keonte Schad to bolster defensive line depth

The Oregon State football team found a solution to its lack of depth along the interior defensive line on Friday. 

Keonte Schad, a senior defensive tackle from University of Minnesota, announced on Twitter Friday that he is transferring to Oregon State. 

Schad’s decision comes on the heels of Jordan Whittley announcing that he is transferring from Oregon State. Whittley’s departure clears the way for Schad to  step in as an immediate impact player. 

A 6-foot-3, 295 third-year player out of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Schad played at Ellsworth Community College before transferring to Minnesota. In 17 games over two seasons with the Gophers, he racked up 29 tackles. 

Schad, a former three-star JUCO recruit who drew offers from Georgia, Tennessee and Boise State before selcting Minnesota, announced on May 3 that he was entering the transfer portal. 

He will likely mix in with Evan Bennett and Alexander Skelton for the majority of the reps at defensive tackle for Oregon State next season.

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

