OSU football: Beavers add three players, including West's Porter Phillips

West Albany High’s Porter Phillips was one of three players to join the Oregon State football program on Wednesday, the traditional signing day in college football.

Phillips, an inside linebacker prospect for the Beavers, was named both the offensive and defensive player of the year in the Mid-Willamette Conference last year as the Bulldogs won the league title.

He rushed for 1,548 yards and made 52 tackles as a senior.

The Beavers also added three-star offensive lineman Tyler Morano from Livermore, California. Morano, who signed a letter of intent, was a two-year starter at Granada High where he earned first-team all-league honors as a senior.

The final addition on Wednesday was tight end Malik Kelley of Roosevelt High in Portland.

Kelley caught 16 passes and had three touchdowns while registering 33 tackles, with 13 for a loss, including six sacks, in being named all-league as a tight end and defensive end.

Those three players join a class of 19 who were signed back in December during the early signing period. That group includes10 offensive players (two quarterbacks, two linemen, three receivers, two tight ends and a running back) and nine defensive players (two linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs).