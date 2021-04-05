OSU football: Beavers begin spring ball eager to take ‘next step’

Jonathan Smith’s Oregon State football program has as much momentum behind it at the moment as it has at any point during his previous three seasons in Corvallis.
Now, as he embarks on Year 4, Smith and his staff will be tasked with making the leap from a program that is on the rise, to one that has arrived. The Beavers will take the first step toward attempting to do so Tuesday as they begin spring practice with an eye on building off last fall’s 2-5 season.
“The urgency to take the next step is always there,” Smith said. “I think every year is the same, but every year is new. This is a new roster. We continue to improve. I’m confident in our approach — the plan we took, our coaches here and the players that we’ve got — I’m confident that we’re going to continue to take those next steps.”
Oregon State will kick off spring ball at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday and practice for around two hours. They will practice at that same time Thursday and Saturday and repeat that schedule for the next five weeks in the build up to a potential spring game.
Details on that are still being sorted out, though it doesn’t sound like a certainty.
“It’s about our health at the position groups,” Smith said. “We'd like to recreate a little bit of a game. But not at the expense of a position group. So if our numbers are healthy on that last Saturday, we'd like to do that. But again, it all depends on if we’re healthy enough.”
Smith said in the case that a spring game does happen, Oregon State is “working toward” fans being able to watch in person, but admitted that is partially out of his control.
“If I could make that decision, yes, I would say it’s 100% certain,” Smith said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to do that. We’re trying to set it up where (fans) could come watch us for a little bit and then head over to the baseball game.”
Shortly before Smith spoke Monday, Oregon State released its spring roster, revealing a few departures from the program.
Most notably came along the offensive line, as Onesimus Clarke and Jaelen Bush are no longer listed on the roster. Smith confirmed that both have left the program — Bush has finished his engineering degree and already began his post-grad career, while Clarke has already graduated and could be headed for the transfer portal, Smith said.
Linebacker Doug Taumoelau is no longer listed on the roster, nor is safety Mason Moran.
But Smith said defensive lineman Jeromy Reichnor and safety Jojo Forest, both of whom missed the entire 2020 season, will both be back with the Beavers in 2021.
Defensive lineman Jordan Whitley was also sidelined last season as he dealt with a heart issue. He has been cleared to work out, but Smith said he will likely not be available during the spring.
“He’s still trying to work his way back and progress,” Smith said. “He will be limited, if any, this spring. I need that guy at the line of scrimmage making plays in September and October, and we’re taking that approach.”
As far as injuries go, the Beavers will also be missing two major figures in quarterback Tristan Gebbia and linebacker Avery Roberts as both recover from major knee injuries. Smith said Gebbia will likely not take a snap this spring, but Roberts, who led the Pac-12 in tackles in 2020, might be able to get some reps.
“(Gebbia’s) rehab is going well,” Smith said. “But he’s probably not gonna be ready to be moving around like that by the end of spring. Avery has a better chance than Tristan, but he’ll be limited at the start.”
