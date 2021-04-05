OSU football: Beavers begin spring ball eager to take ‘next step’

Jonathan Smith’s Oregon State football program has as much momentum behind it at the moment as it has at any point during his previous three seasons in Corvallis.

Now, as he embarks on Year 4, Smith and his staff will be tasked with making the leap from a program that is on the rise, to one that has arrived. The Beavers will take the first step toward attempting to do so Tuesday as they begin spring practice with an eye on building off last fall’s 2-5 season.

“The urgency to take the next step is always there,” Smith said. “I think every year is the same, but every year is new. This is a new roster. We continue to improve. I’m confident in our approach — the plan we took, our coaches here and the players that we’ve got — I’m confident that we’re going to continue to take those next steps.”

Oregon State will kick off spring ball at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday and practice for around two hours. They will practice at that same time Thursday and Saturday and repeat that schedule for the next five weeks in the build up to a potential spring game.

Details on that are still being sorted out, though it doesn’t sound like a certainty.