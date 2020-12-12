OSU football: Beavers come up just short again in loss to Stanford

In a season that has been filled with “what-ifs,” the Oregon State football team left Reser Stadium once again wondering what might have been.
For much of Saturday night, Chance Nolan looked like a revelation at quarterback for OSU, but he lost a fumble on the Beavers’ final offensive snap of the game that drilled the nail in their postseason hopes.
The Beavers dropped another agonizing decision, this time to Stanford 27-24, to fall to 2-4 on the season, meaning they will not be eligible to play in a bowl game this year.
“We’re down. We know that we should have won that game,” Nolan said. “We know that we’ve been in too many close games throughout the year. We hope to pull those ones out. You can say we battled. But as a team, we want to win these games. … We were right there.”
The Beavers will wrap up the season next week against a yet-to-be-determined opponent; the conference will announce pairings on Sunday.
Outside of the fumble, Nolan delivered a dynamic performance and finished 17-for-30 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns while adding 50 yards on the ground. He kept the Stanford defense on its toes all evening, but could not complete a game-winning drive for the Beavers.
With less than a minute to go, Nolan broke from the pocket and tried to scramble for extra yards. But he had the ball punched from his hands as he was falling to the ground. Stanford linebacker Curtis Robinson fell on the fumble and recovered it for the Cardinal.
Officials reviewed the play, and replay showed that Nolan’s knee was close to being down before he lost the ball. The referee said the call was confirmed and that sealed the game for Stanford.
“I was trying to make something happen, but I’ve gotta be better with the ball in that situation,” Nolan said. “I’ve got to tuck it up and just go down.”
With the game tied at 24-all, Stanford place kicker Jet Toner drilled a 39-yard field goal with 1:48 left to give the Cardinal the go-ahead score.
Nolan and the Beaves got the ball back at their own 35, and proceeded to march to the Stanford 30 with less than a minute to go.
They were well within kicker Everett Hayes’ field goal range, and might have had a shot to tie it. But the fumble wiped out any chance of sending the game to overtime.
“It’s tough to win. It’s tough to win in this league,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “You’ve got to play well to do it. You’ve got to take advantage of some opportunities. If you miss them, sometimes that comes back to bite you.”
Despite giving up the winning field goal, Oregon State’s defense played as well as it has all season. The Beavers were lights-out in third-down situations, and they had quarterback Davis Mills running for his life all game. But in the end, they were done in by the same issues that have plagued them all year.
The Beavers fell victim to a few too many big plays and could not come up with a stop on the final drive of the night. The defense has been good in those sort of do-or-die situations this season, but didn’t do enough when it had an opportunity to get Stanford off the field with the game tied.
Prior to Saturday, the Beavers had seen mixed results on the opening drives of games, and the offense has had trouble getting going early.
They had no such problem against the Cardinal, though. Nolan led Oregon State on an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive on the first series of the night and capped it off with an 18-yard toss to Tyjon Lindsey. It was the first touchdown of the season for Lindsey.
But the Cardinal answered right back with a 77-yard scoring drive of their own that ended with Mills finding Tucker Fisk in the end zone.
The Beavers, playing without two starting wide receivers in Trevon Bradford and Champ Flemings, were sparked by the addition of Tre’Shaun Harrison, a transfer from Florida State who was eligible for the first time Saturday.
On Oregon State’s third drive of the night, Harrison broke loose downfield and Nolan launched a huge throw over the top of the Stanford defense and found him for a 61-yard gain. Three plays later, Nolan threaded a ball through a narrow window to find Zeriah Beason for a touchdown that made it 14-6.
“Tyjon Lindsey had a couple of huge catches for me, same with Zeriah Beason,” Nolan said. “Tre’Shaun Harrison being back for the first time — he was a stud. He was all over the field. … There was a lot of improvement on my part from game one. But there’s still so much that I can be better at, for sure.”
Nolan kept the Beavers rolling early in the second half. On their first drive of the third quarter, he got a free play when Stanford jumped offside and took a chance downfield. His ambition paid off, and he linked up with Lindsey for a 30-yard score that made it 21-16.
But Stanford held Oregon State to just three points in the fourth quarter.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
